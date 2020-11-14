Menu

Crime

Calgary fundraiser for family of homicide victim Shane Smith

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted November 14, 2020 9:36 pm
Police believe Shane Smith was killed late in the evening on June 6 at a home in southeast Calgary.
Police believe Shane Smith was killed late in the evening on June 6 at a home in southeast Calgary. Supplied by Cassandra Smith

A fundraiser was held in Calgary Saturday to help continue the search for the remains of a man who police said was the victim of a homicide.

The Justice for Shane benefit and silent auction was held at Outlaws Taphouse and Bar to raise money to continue their search for the body of 20-year-old Shane Eric James Smith.

“People have organized this to try to help my family out and we’re incredibly grateful and it’s incredibly generous,” Shane’s sister Cassandra Smith said.

READ MORE: Volunteers join effort to find body of homicide victim Shane Smith before winter

Smith was last seen in McKenzie Towne on June 6 and homicide investigators believe he was killed at a home in the city’s southeast on the same evening.

Ian Charles Abercrombie is facing three charges in connection with Smith’s death, including one count of second-degree murder.

In August, Andrew Leger-Wagner, 23, and Andrew Thomas Bablitz, 24, were charged with multiple offences, including obstruction of justice, indignity of a human body and two counts of firearms trafficking.

READ MORE: 2 additional men charged in relation to death of missing Calgary man Shane Smith

Despite the charges, investigators have yet to recover Smith’s body, something that family members have said is preventing them from healing.

In October, a search of the Bow River from the Bearspaw Dam in the city’s northwest to the city limits in the south was organized by the Calgary Fire Department and Calgary Police Service. Aerial searches were also carried out in Elbow River Park and the Glenmore Reservoir.

Despite not being able to find Shane’s remains for several months, his family said they are unwavering in their effort to do so.

“We’re never going to stop looking for him,” Cassandra said.

Click to play video 'Remains of homicide victim Shane Smith the focus of Bow River search' Remains of homicide victim Shane Smith the focus of Bow River search
Remains of homicide victim Shane Smith the focus of Bow River search – Oct 22, 2020
