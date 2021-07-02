Toronto mom pleads for help finding missing son last seen in Calgary: ‘I know he’s out there’

Send this page to someone via email

The mother of a missing Ontario man who was last seen in Calgary this past March just wants her son to come home.

Calgary police say 27-year-old Jordan Boucher was last seen at the Flying J Truck Stop at 11511 40 St. S.E., on the evening of March 5.

View image in full screen Calgary police issued a public plea to help find missing BC man Jordan Boucher on July 1, 2021. Calgary Police Service

He had been living in Salmon Arm, B.C. and moved to Calgary in November 2020, driving a white, four-door 2020 Volkswagen Jetta (GTI) with BC Plates KR2 49R. The vehicle had a wolf sticker on the back bumper.

The car was discovered in a Walmart parking lot at 7979 11 St. S.E.in May, but Boucher was nowhere to be found.

Police say he had been looking for a job in the trucking industry and was known to frequent the Roadking Truck Stop, located in the 4900 block of Barlow Trail S.E., and the Denny’s restaurant at 11511 40 St. S.E.

View image in full screen Roxanne Osoroes pleads for information to help find her missing son, Jordan Boucher on July 1, 2021. Global News

His mom, Roxanna Osoroes describes her son as quiet, respectful and kind and said he has big dreams to open a trucking company but has struggling to find work during the pandemic. She just wants to hear from him.

“I’m very positive he is hanging in there… I need to hear from him. I need to reach out to him. I know he’s out there somewhere,” she said.

Police say they’re very concerned for Boucher’s welfare, but are operating on the premise that he is still alive.

Anyone with information on Jordan’s disappearance or his movements any time after March 5, is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.