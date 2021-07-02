‘He chose to stay to fight the fire’: Lytton B.C. resident desperate for news of missing dad

Send this page to someone via email

A fast-moving wildfire destroyed 90 per cent of Lytton, B.C., this week, just after the village shattered the record for Canada’s highest temperature.

Residents who were forced to flee with just a few moment’s notice are concerned about loved ones who remain missing.

There are a number of people unaccounted for since the fire swept through the village but B.C.’s Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Thursday it has been hard to keep tabs on where everyone ended up given the urgent nature of Wednesday evening’s evacuation.

Officials say it’s unclear whether anyone remains in the village due to a lack of cell service and RCMP say it’s unsafe to enter the village at this time.

Lytton resident Starr Drynock told Global News on Thursday that she is desperate for any news of her dad who remains unaccounted for.

“It’s terrifying because I know he wouldn’t leave,” she said.

Her dad, Norman, is a retired firefighter and Starr said he wanted to try to save as many homes as possible.

“He chose to stay and we found out he was the last one to stay on reserve to fight the fire and save as many houses as he can and he didn’t leave (Wednesday) night.”

Right now the focus is on stopping the spread of the Lytton Creek fire, which is estimated to be about 6,400 hectares, or 64 square kilometres, in size.

Personnel are working on the northwest flank to secure the community, the B.C. Wildfire Service said Thursday. Ground crews and air support continue to work on the fire and one Structure Protection Unit is set up on the east flank near Highway 1.

There are currently 119 wildfires burning in the province.