Canada

‘He chose to stay to fight the fire’: Lytton B.C. resident desperate for news of missing dad

By Amy Judd & Robin Gill Global News
Posted July 2, 2021 1:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Lytton wildfire: ‘I know he wouldn’t leave’: Woman desperately awaits to hear from father' Lytton wildfire: ‘I know he wouldn’t leave’: Woman desperately awaits to hear from father
A fast-moving wildfire has destroyed 90 per cent of Lytton, B.C., just after the village shattered the record for Canada's highest temperature. As Robin Gill reports from an evacuation centre in the nearby city of Merritt, some people are still desperately waiting to hear from loved ones.

A fast-moving wildfire destroyed 90 per cent of Lytton, B.C., this week, just after the village shattered the record for Canada’s highest temperature.

Residents who were forced to flee with just a few moment’s notice are concerned about loved ones who remain missing.

There are a number of people unaccounted for since the fire swept through the village but B.C.’s Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Thursday it has been hard to keep tabs on where everyone ended up given the urgent nature of Wednesday evening’s evacuation.

Officials say it’s unclear whether anyone remains in the village due to a lack of cell service and RCMP say it’s unsafe to enter the village at this time.

Click to play video: 'Lytton fire evacuees scattered throughout several B.C. communities' Lytton fire evacuees scattered throughout several B.C. communities
Lytton fire evacuees scattered throughout several B.C. communities

Read more: IN PHOTOS: Scenes of destruction after wildfire destroys village of Lytton, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Lytton resident Starr Drynock told Global News on Thursday that she is desperate for any news of her dad who remains unaccounted for.

Trending Stories

“It’s terrifying because I know he wouldn’t leave,” she said.

Her dad, Norman, is a retired firefighter and Starr said he wanted to try to save as many homes as possible.

“He chose to stay and we found out he was the last one to stay on reserve to fight the fire and save as many houses as he can and he didn’t leave (Wednesday) night.”

Click to play video: 'Lytton, B.C. wildfires: Trudeau offers message of support to community' Lytton, B.C. wildfires: Trudeau offers message of support to community

Read more: Majority of Lytton, B.C. destroyed in fire, some residents unaccounted for: officials

Right now the focus is on stopping the spread of the Lytton Creek fire, which is estimated to be about 6,400 hectares, or 64 square kilometres, in size.

Story continues below advertisement

Personnel are working on the northwest flank to secure the community, the B.C. Wildfire Service said Thursday. Ground crews and air support continue to work on the fire and one Structure Protection Unit is set up on the east flank near Highway 1.

There are currently 119 wildfires burning in the province.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
