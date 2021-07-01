Global News Morning BC July 1 2021 1:58pm 05:29 Catastrophic damage after fire tears through Village of Lytton A fast-moving wildfire has taken over the Village of Lytton giving hundreds of people just moments to evacuate. Emad Agahi has more from outside the evacuation area Thursday morning. B.C. wildfire map 2021: Location and size of the fires burning around the province <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7996307/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7996307/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?