Global News Morning BC
July 1 2021 1:58pm
05:29

Catastrophic damage after fire tears through Village of Lytton

A fast-moving wildfire has taken over the Village of Lytton giving hundreds of people just moments to evacuate. Emad Agahi has more from outside the evacuation area Thursday morning.

