Canada

IN PHOTOS: Scenes of destruction after wildfire destroys village of Lytton, B.C.

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted July 1, 2021 9:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Lytton wildfire: ‘I know he wouldn’t leave’: Woman desperately awaits to hear from father' Lytton wildfire: ‘I know he wouldn’t leave’: Woman desperately awaits to hear from father
WATCH: 'I know he wouldn't leave': Woman desperately awaits to hear from father as Lytton, B.C. fire rages

Most of the village of Lytton, B.C., is now a smoldering ruin after a fast-moving wildfire burned homes and businesses to the ground Wednesday evening.

Photos submitted to Global News and posted to social media show not only the destruction left behind but also the massive fire itself — some taken as residents fled for safety.

Read more: Majority of Lytton, B.C. destroyed in fire, some residents unaccounted for: officials

To get a sense of what was lost, here’s a side-by-side comparison of Lytton’s Main Street, showing how it was before the fire and afterwards.

A look at downtown Lytton, B.C., before and after a fire swept through the village on June 30, 2021. View image in full screen
A look at downtown Lytton, B.C., before and after a fire swept through the village on June 30, 2021. Left: Tourism Lytton Instagram; Right: Submitted to Global News

The fire has since grown to 6,400 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service, but was already large and out of control by the time it overtook the town.

Click to play video: 'Lytton, B.C. residents flee wildfire days after village recorded record heat' Lytton, B.C. residents flee wildfire days after village recorded record heat
Lytton, B.C. residents flee wildfire days after village recorded record heat

Residents had just minutes to flee after the village issued an evacuation order at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said at least 1,000 people were evacuated from Lytton and the surrounding areas.

The view within the village of Lytton, B.C. as fire destroyed several buildings. View image in full screen
The view within the village of Lytton, B.C. as fire destroyed several buildings. 2 Rivers Remix Society
The view within the village of Lytton, B.C. as fire destroyed several buildings.
The view within the village of Lytton, B.C. as fire destroyed several buildings. 2 Rivers Remix Society
Fire sweeps through the village of Lytton on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Fire sweeps through the village of Lytton on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Jack Zimmerman
Smoke pours from Lytton, B.C.
Smoke pours from Lytton, B.C. @guyatsfu/Twitter

By the time the sun rose again on Lytton, nearly every building was burned to the ground, Farnworth confirmed Thursday — including the local post office, hotel, ambulance centre, RCMP detachment and clinic.

Sources have told Global News an unknown number of injured people were transported by SUV ambulance out of the village Wednesday night.

The aftermath of fire that swept through the village of Lytton, B.C., seen on July 1, 2021. View image in full screen
The aftermath of fire that swept through the village of Lytton, B.C., seen on July 1, 2021. Submitted
Structures destroyed by wildfire are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck View image in full screen
Structures destroyed by wildfire are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.

Several GoFundMe campaigns have been launched to help the people of Lytton. Links to those fundraisers can be found here.

