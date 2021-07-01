IN PHOTOS: Scenes of destruction after wildfire destroys village of Lytton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Most of the village of Lytton, B.C., is now a smoldering ruin after a fast-moving wildfire burned homes and businesses to the ground Wednesday evening.

Photos submitted to Global News and posted to social media show not only the destruction left behind but also the massive fire itself — some taken as residents fled for safety.

To get a sense of what was lost, here’s a side-by-side comparison of Lytton’s Main Street, showing how it was before the fire and afterwards.

View image in full screen A look at downtown Lytton, B.C., before and after a fire swept through the village on June 30, 2021. Left: Tourism Lytton Instagram; Right: Submitted to Global News

The fire has since grown to 6,400 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service, but was already large and out of control by the time it overtook the town.

Residents had just minutes to flee after the village issued an evacuation order at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said at least 1,000 people were evacuated from Lytton and the surrounding areas.

View image in full screen The view within the village of Lytton, B.C. as fire destroyed several buildings. 2 Rivers Remix Society

View image in full screen The view within the village of Lytton, B.C. as fire destroyed several buildings. 2 Rivers Remix Society

View image in full screen Fire sweeps through the village of Lytton on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Jack Zimmerman

Smoke pours from Lytton, B.C. @guyatsfu/Twitter

By the time the sun rose again on Lytton, nearly every building was burned to the ground, Farnworth confirmed Thursday — including the local post office, hotel, ambulance centre, RCMP detachment and clinic.

Sources have told Global News an unknown number of injured people were transported by SUV ambulance out of the village Wednesday night.

View image in full screen The aftermath of fire that swept through the village of Lytton, B.C., seen on July 1, 2021. Submitted

View image in full screen Structures destroyed by wildfire are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.

Several GoFundMe campaigns have been launched to help the people of Lytton. Links to those fundraisers can be found here.

