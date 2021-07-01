Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fires
July 1 2021 1:14pm
04:02

Wildfire forces Lytton residents to evacuate

A fast moving wildfire has forced Lytton residents to evacuate their homes. Scott Hildebrand – Chief Adminstrative Officer of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District joins Jennifer Palma with more.

Advertisement

Video Home