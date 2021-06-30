3rd suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in 2020 Brampton homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a third suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 56-year-old woman in Brampton last year.

Police said on Aug. 13, emergency crews went to a home on Treeline Boulevard and found Sangita Sharma suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Three men have now been charged in connection with her death.

Police said that on June 4, 19-year-old Fiseha Girmay Habtegabir of London, Ont., was charged in connection with the incident.

Officers announced last week that a second suspect was located in Fort McMurray, Alta., on June 23. Malik Essue, 22, of London, Ont., was arrested and would be brought back to Peel Region, police said. Officers initially said he was 23 years old.

On Wednesday, officers announced that Abdulla Kaddoura, 28, also of London, Ont., was arrested Tuesday. All three suspects were charged with first-degree murder.

Police said the investigation into Sharma’s death is ongoing.

– with files from Jessica Patton