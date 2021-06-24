2nd man charged in murder of 56-year-old woman in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a second man has been charged in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old woman in Brampton last year.
Police said on Aug. 13, emergency crews went to a home on Treeline Boulevard and found Sangita Sharma suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.
Police said that on June 4, 19-year-old Fiseha Girmay Habtegabir of London, Ont., was charged in connection with the incident.
Officers announced Thursday that a second suspect was located in Fort McMurray, Alta., on Wednesday.
Twenty-three-year-old Malik Essue of London, Ont., was arrested for first-degree murder and will be brought back to Peel Region, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
–With files from Jessica Patton
