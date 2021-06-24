Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2nd man charged in murder of 56-year-old woman in Brampton

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 3:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Community shocked by murder of beloved Brampton woman' Community shocked by murder of beloved Brampton woman
WATCH ABOVE: (Aug. 14) Fifty-six-year-old Sangita Sharma was found shot to death in the garage of Brampton, Ont. home. As Catherine McDonald reports, Sharma was a devoted pharmacist, wife and mother – Aug 14, 2020

Peel Regional Police say a second man has been charged in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old woman in Brampton last year.

Police said on Aug. 13, emergency crews went to a home on Treeline Boulevard and found Sangita Sharma suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Read more: 19-year-old man charged with 1st-degree murder in 2020 shooting of Brampton woman

Police said that on June 4, 19-year-old Fiseha Girmay Habtegabir of London, Ont., was charged in connection with the incident.

Trending Stories

Officers announced Thursday that a second suspect was located in Fort McMurray, Alta., on Wednesday.

Twenty-three-year-old Malik Essue of London, Ont., was arrested for first-degree murder and will be brought back to Peel Region, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

–With files from Jessica Patton

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHomicide tagMurder tagpeel regional police tagBrampton tagPeel Region tagBrampton Crime tagPeel Region crime tagSangita Sharma tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers