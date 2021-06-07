Menu

Crime

19-year-old man charged with 1st-degree murder in 2020 shooting of Brampton woman

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 1:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Community shocked by murder of beloved Brampton woman' Community shocked by murder of beloved Brampton woman
WATCH ABOVE: Fifty-six-year-old Sangita Sharma was found shot to death in the garage of Brampton home Thursday evening. As Catherine McDonald reports, Sharma was a devoted pharmacist, wife and mother – Aug 14, 2020

A 19-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a 56-year-old woman in Brampton in August 2020, Peel Regional Police say.

Emergency services were called to a home on Treeline Boulevard on Aug. 13 for reports of a shooting at around 7 p.m.

Investigators said a 56-year-old woman, identified as Sangita Sharma, was suffering from a gunshot wound in the garage. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Read more: Woman found shot in garage of Brampton home dies in hospital, 2 suspects sought

A statement on Monday said investigators from Peel Regional Police, along with London police officer, arrested Fiseha Girmay Habtegabir on Friday. He was charged first-degree murder and appeared in a Brampton court on Saturday.

At the time of the shooting, neighbours told Global News Sharma’s husband, who they said was a priest at Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, came home to discover his injured wife and then called paramedics.

She was described as a “great” and “hard-working” woman.

“Sangita Sharma’s death was the tragic outcome of a callous act of violence,” said Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah in the statement.

Trending Stories

“It carried deep impacts on her loved ones and our community.”

He added investigators believe there are more people involved in her death.

Meanwhile, officers said they are searching for a connection between the suspects in London and Sharma.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Fiseha Girmay Habtegabir was charged with first-degree murder. View image in full screen
Fiseha Girmay Habtegabir was charged with first-degree murder. Peel Regional Police/Handouts

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
