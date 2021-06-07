19-year-old man charged with 1st-degree murder in 2020 shooting of Brampton woman

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a 56-year-old woman in Brampton in August 2020, Peel Regional Police say.

Emergency services were called to a home on Treeline Boulevard on Aug. 13 for reports of a shooting at around 7 p.m.

Investigators said a 56-year-old woman, identified as Sangita Sharma, was suffering from a gunshot wound in the garage. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

A statement on Monday said investigators from Peel Regional Police, along with London police officer, arrested Fiseha Girmay Habtegabir on Friday. He was charged first-degree murder and appeared in a Brampton court on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time of the shooting, neighbours told Global News Sharma’s husband, who they said was a priest at Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, came home to discover his injured wife and then called paramedics.

She was described as a “great” and “hard-working” woman.

“Sangita Sharma’s death was the tragic outcome of a callous act of violence,” said Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah in the statement.

“It carried deep impacts on her loved ones and our community.”

He added investigators believe there are more people involved in her death.

Meanwhile, officers said they are searching for a connection between the suspects in London and Sharma.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

View image in full screen Fiseha Girmay Habtegabir was charged with first-degree murder. Peel Regional Police/Handouts

Arrest Made in Homicide Investigation – https://t.co/MW3SE6jGnk pic.twitter.com/fN3hTy3AET — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 7, 2021

Advertisement