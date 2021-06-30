Menu

Crime

London, Ont. man faces child porn charges after months-long investigation

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted June 30, 2021 12:23 pm
London police say the charges stem from information that was handed down by the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre between November 2020 and June 2021. View image in full screen
London police say the charges stem from information that was handed down by the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre between November 2020 and June 2021. Getty Images

Police in London, Ont., say a 45-year-old man is facing nine charges related to child pornography following a months-long investigation.

The investigation was led by the police service’s internet child exploitation (ICE) unit with the charges stemming from information that was provided by their national counterparts.

Read more: Employee charged in sex assault at north-end business, London police say

Between November 2020 and June 2021, the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre informed the ICE unit of a person who was allegedly uploading media files of suspected pornography through multiple social media applications.

On Tuesday, police searched a home on Dufferin Avenue. Evidence was later found that showed the alleged sharing and possession of child pornography material, police say.

A 45-year-old London man was arrested and charged with five counts of unlawfully possessing child pornography, along with four counts of making child pornography available.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused has a court date in London set for Sept. 23.

Click to play video: 'How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world' How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world
How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world – May 21, 2020
