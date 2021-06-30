London, Ont. man faces child porn charges after months-long investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say a 45-year-old man is facing nine charges related to child pornography following a months-long investigation.

The investigation was led by the police service’s internet child exploitation (ICE) unit with the charges stemming from information that was provided by their national counterparts.

Between November 2020 and June 2021, the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre informed the ICE unit of a person who was allegedly uploading media files of suspected pornography through multiple social media applications.

On Tuesday, police searched a home on Dufferin Avenue. Evidence was later found that showed the alleged sharing and possession of child pornography material, police say.

A 45-year-old London man was arrested and charged with five counts of unlawfully possessing child pornography, along with four counts of making child pornography available.

The accused has a court date in London set for Sept. 23.

