Employee charged in sex assault at north-end business: London police

London, Ont., police say a 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident that occurred inside a business in the city’s north end on June 13.

The police service is also asking members of the public to contact police “if they have any information about this incident or similar incidents.”

Police say a woman was assaulted by an employee of the business.

As a result of the investigation, police say Muhammad (Ahsan) Bhatti, 25, of London, is facing one count of sexual assault.

The suspect was released from custody and is due in court on Sept. 13, police say.

Police did not provide the name of the business nor its exact location.