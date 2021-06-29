Menu

Crime

Winnipeg woman charged in connection with 8 robberies in less than 2 months

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 9:54 pm
Winnipeg woman charged in connection with 8 robberies in less than 2 months - image
John Woods/THE CANADIAN PRESS

A Winnipeg woman is being charged after an alleged spree of eight robberies in less than two months.

Police say the thefts took place between April 24 and June 17 at retail clothing stores and drug stores on Leila Avenue, McPhillips Street and Marion Street.

While nobody was hurt during the robberies, police say the woman would threaten staff members with a syringe and, at one point, a knife when she was leaving the stores.

The total value of the stolen items is around $6,000 and none of them have been recovered.

42-year-old Gerry Dawn Chevillard of Winnipeg is being charged with eight counts of robbery and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

