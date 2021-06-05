Man charged following 15 robberies over 3 months in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old man is facing charges following a string of robberies which occurred over a roughly 12-week period across Winnipeg, according to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS).

The earliest happened on March 9, when someone stole gas from a station in the 1000 block of Keewatin Street.

That same individual was believed to be responsible for producing a knife and stealing money and cigarettes from the same location later that evening, police say.

Read more: Winnipeg police seek suspect in armed cigarette robbery

The most recent incident happened on June 2, when a man armed with a gun and accompanied by a female suspect robbed a convenience store in the 700 block of St. Mary’s Road of cash, lottery tickets, and cigarettes.

Story continues below advertisement

In the interceding three months, investigators say the same male suspect was responsible for 15 similar robberies, usually involving a knife or a gun, in various parts of the city.

The total value of the merchandise and cash stolen is pegged at around $46,000.

On June 2, officers arrested a male suspect and charged him in relation to all 15 robberies.

At the time of the arrest, he was allegedly carrying a quantity of crack cocaine. A search later turned up a CO2-powered handgun, according to police.

The man is facing 22 separate charges and remains in custody.

A 30-year-old woman will also be charged with robbery and failure to comply with a release order.

The WPS says she will be processed by way of release order.