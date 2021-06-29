Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

What is it like to live in the hottest place in Canada?

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 1:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Life in the B.C. community that set the all-time record for the highest temperature in Canada' Life in the B.C. community that set the all-time record for the highest temperature in Canada
WATCH: The B.C. Community of Lytton has done it again. One day after setting an all-time record for the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada, the town blew that record out of the water on Monday.

The Village of Lytton in the B.C. Interior only has a population of around 250 people but in the last two days, it has made headlines around the world.

The small community now has the unenviable title of being the hottest place ever recorded in Canada.

The temperature reached 47.9 C Monday after reaching a temperature of 46.6 C Sunday.

Monday’s record even beat the all-time high recorded in Las Vegas.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'How a heat dome is causing record breaking temperatures in Western Canada' How a heat dome is causing record breaking temperatures in Western Canada
How a heat dome is causing record breaking temperatures in Western Canada

For residents, the only way to beat the record-breaking heat was to stay inside.

Trending Stories

“It’s definitely quieter than maybe it usually is during the workweek because people are probably staying out of the sun,” Jade Baxter, a resident told Global News Monday.

Read more: Lytton B.C. sets a new all-time Canadian heat record for the second day in a row

The Mayor of Lytton, Jan Polderman, said right now he’s expecting a beer from the mayor of Lillooet as the two communities had a bet going about which location was going to be the hottest.

The official Environment Canada weather station in Lytton isn’t even in the hottest location in the village — it’s tucked away under some trees and it’s at least a degree cooler there than the rest of the town.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re generally a little bit warmer than Lillooet and they moved their weather station to where it was the hottest in town too,” Polderman joked.

Click to play video: 'The connection between BC’s heat wave and climate change' The connection between BC’s heat wave and climate change
The connection between BC’s heat wave and climate change

There were a couple of cooling centres set up Monday but locals told Global News they are used to the heat.

Read more: Most of B.C. remains under extreme heat warning but cooler temperatures on the way

“This is perfect,” resident Bernie Fandrich said. “Think about it as being a little warmer than perfect. But almost perfect,” he joked.

Sixty historic temperature records were smashed across B.C. on Sunday as a “prolonged and dangerous” heatwave continued, according to Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Fifty temperature records were broken on Monday including Abbotsford at 42.9 C, Bella Coola at 35.8 C, Esquimalt at 39.8 C and Port Alberni at 42.7.

–With files from Gace Ke

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagBC Heat Wave tagLytton tagWhy is BC so hot tagLytton BC tagHottest place in Canada tagBC hot spot tagCanada's hot spot tagHottest temperature ever in Canada tagwhat is the hottest place in Canada tagWhere it is the hottest in Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers