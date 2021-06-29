What is it like to live in the hottest place in Canada?

Send this page to someone via email

The Village of Lytton in the B.C. Interior only has a population of around 250 people but in the last two days, it has made headlines around the world.

The small community now has the unenviable title of being the hottest place ever recorded in Canada.

The temperature reached 47.9 C Monday after reaching a temperature of 46.6 C Sunday.

Monday’s record even beat the all-time high recorded in Las Vegas.

https://t.co/eKvQKZdBib Trivia: Lytton's all-time Canadian record maximum temperature of 47.9°C set on the 28th June 2021 surpasses Las Vegas' all-time record high of 117°F/47.2°C. — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) June 29, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

5:04 How a heat dome is causing record breaking temperatures in Western Canada How a heat dome is causing record breaking temperatures in Western Canada

For residents, the only way to beat the record-breaking heat was to stay inside.

“It’s definitely quieter than maybe it usually is during the workweek because people are probably staying out of the sun,” Jade Baxter, a resident told Global News Monday.

The Mayor of Lytton, Jan Polderman, said right now he’s expecting a beer from the mayor of Lillooet as the two communities had a bet going about which location was going to be the hottest.

The official Environment Canada weather station in Lytton isn’t even in the hottest location in the village — it’s tucked away under some trees and it’s at least a degree cooler there than the rest of the town.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re generally a little bit warmer than Lillooet and they moved their weather station to where it was the hottest in town too,” Polderman joked.

3:33 The connection between BC’s heat wave and climate change The connection between BC’s heat wave and climate change

There were a couple of cooling centres set up Monday but locals told Global News they are used to the heat.

“This is perfect,” resident Bernie Fandrich said. “Think about it as being a little warmer than perfect. But almost perfect,” he joked.

Sixty historic temperature records were smashed across B.C. on Sunday as a “prolonged and dangerous” heatwave continued, according to Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Fifty temperature records were broken on Monday including Abbotsford at 42.9 C, Bella Coola at 35.8 C, Esquimalt at 39.8 C and Port Alberni at 42.7.

–With files from Gace Ke