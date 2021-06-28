Lytton B.C. sets a new all-time Canadian heat record for the second day in a row

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a record many people likely didn’t want to break again.

The small community of Lytton B.C. has set a new all-time Canadian heat record for the second day in a row Monday.

The temperature reached 47.5 C Monday at 4 p.m. after reaching a temperature of 46.6 C Sunday.

Environment Canada said Monday this is still a preliminary number as heating may continue for another hour.

Less than 24 hours later, Lytton has again broken the all-time Canadian high temperature record by reaching 47.5C at 4pm. This is a preliminary number as heating may continue for another hour. The official summary of all broken records will be posted later! #bcstorm #Lytton — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) June 28, 2021

The previous record of 45 C was documented in Yellow Grass and in Midale, Sask., on July 5, 1937. The previous B.C. record of 44.4 C was set in Lytton in 1941.

Sixty historic temperature records were smashed across B.C. on Sunday as a “prolonged and dangerous” heatwave continues, according to Environment Canada.

Heat warnings remain posted across B.C. and Alberta, large parts of Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories and a section of Yukon as the weather office forecasts temperatures reaching 40 C in some areas.

