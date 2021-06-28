Menu

Weather

Lytton B.C. sets a new all-time Canadian heat record for the second day in a row

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 7:36 pm
Once again, Lytton was the hottest place in Canada on Monday. View image in full screen
Once again, Lytton was the hottest place in Canada on Monday. Getty Images

It’s a record many people likely didn’t want to break again.

The small community of Lytton B.C. has set a new all-time Canadian heat record for the second day in a row Monday.

The temperature reached 47.5 C Monday at 4 p.m. after reaching a temperature of 46.6 C Sunday.

Environment Canada said Monday this is still a preliminary number as heating may continue for another hour.

The previous record of 45 C was documented in Yellow Grass and in Midale, Sask., on July 5, 1937. The previous B.C. record of 44.4 C was set in Lytton in 1941.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'What’s behind Western Canada’s historic heat wave?' What’s behind Western Canada’s historic heat wave?
What’s behind Western Canada’s historic heat wave?

Read more: 60 historic temperature records smashed in B.C. Sunday as ‘dangerous’ heat wave continues

Sixty historic temperature records were smashed across B.C. on Sunday as a “prolonged and dangerous” heatwave continues, according to Environment Canada.

Heat warnings remain posted across B.C. and Alberta, large parts of Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories and a section of Yukon as the weather office forecasts temperatures reaching 40 C in some areas.

More to come.

