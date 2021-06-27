B.C. broke more than 50 heat records on Saturday. Sunday is forecast to be hotter

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says at least 54 daily heat records were broken in British Columbia on Saturday, and temperatures forecast Sunday could break all-time records.

Lytton was B.C.’s hotspot, recording a blistering 43. 2 C. The previous record for June 26 in Lytton, 39.9 was set in 2006.

It wasn’t the only community to see 40-degree-plus temperatures on Saturday.

The mercury hit 43.1 C in Lillooett, shattering a 96 year old record. Records also fell in Cache Creek (42.5 C), Clearwater (40 C), Osoyoos (40.1 C), Pemberton (40.3 C) and Kamloops (40.7 C).

Peak heat forecast Sunday, Monday

While Saturday was hot, meteorologists anticipate Sunday and Monday will be even hotter.

For Sunday, Environment Canada predicted a high of 33 C in Vancouver, of 42 C for Abbotsford, of 45 C for Lytton, 42 C for Kamloops and 40 C for Kelowna.

If temperatures in Lytton do hit 45 C, they’ll match the hottest weather ever recorded in Canada, documented in Yellow Grass and Midale, Sask., in July 1937,

The hottest temperature ever recorded in B.C. was 44.4 C in Lytton in 1941.

“These next few days are going to be cumulative,” Environment Canada meteorologist Arman Castellan told Global News, adding that breaking all-time records was a real possibility.

“The heat is going to add from the day previous and we’re going to see extreme heat really across the province up into the Cariboo, the coast, the south coast is included.”

Castellan said as climate change continues, extreme heat events such as this one will become more frequent, more extreme and last longer.

Businesses, residents feeling the heat

On Sunday, Victoria’s Burtchart Gardens said it was closing until Wednesday due to the extreme heat.

Eastern Metro Vancouver and the central Fraser Valley remained under an air quality advisory for high concentrations of ground-level ozone, Sunday.

Extreme temperatures also led Fraser Health to begin diverting people scheduled for COVID-19 vaccines to clinics in cooler areas.

Island Hrealth took things a step further, and said it was rescheduling vaccinations booked for Sunday and Monday at the Eagle Ridge Arena and Browning Sports Centre.

“Despite mitigation measures, the high temperatures of the afternoon and lack of air conditioning are impacting the safety of our patients and staff,” it said.

People affected by the move would be contacted directly.

In Abbotsford, where a Saturday peak of 39.2 C shattered a 2006 record by more than seven degrees, the heat took a toll on the community’s homeless.

“My husband has passed out a couple of times because we haven’t been able to find shade,” Jancie Dycke told Global News. “Store owners are always telling us to leave.”

Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health have set up cooling centres to try and help some of the most vulnerable.

Groups that work with the homeless are asking the public for donations of water, sunscreen and gift cards to places where they can get out of the heat or have a cool drink.