2nd Metro Vancouver school district cancels classes amid heat wave

A second Metro Vancouver school district is cancelling classes on Monday due to concerns about extreme heat.

The Langley School Districts (SD35) said it was making the move out of “an abundance of caution” concerning the heat wave that has been shattering records around the province.

All school district sites, including the school board office, will be closed, the school district said.

“The health and safety of students, staff and our community is our priority,” the district said. “Staff who regularly report to these sites are not expected to come into the school or office but can work from home if possible on Monday.”

Temperatures in Langley reached 41 C on Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

On Friday, the Mission School District said it was closing all schools on Monday because many elementary schools did not have sufficient air conditioning to keep classrooms below 26 C.

The Surrey School District told Global News it had already completed classes for the year and as a result would not need to take any action Monday.

The last day of instruction for classes in the Vancouver School District is Tuesday, June 29. Global News has reached out to the district to ask if it was considering suspending classes amid the heat.