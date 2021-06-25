Mission B.C. school district closed on Monday due to forecasted heat wave

Send this page to someone via email

Mission School District has made the decision to close all its schools on Monday, June 28, due to the temperatures expected to hit the region.

While most schools have finished for the summer already, some are still in operation and in Mission, it is forecast that Monday could hit in excess of 40 C.

In a note to parents and community members, the district said many of its elementary schools do not have air conditioning sufficient to keep classrooms cool, below 26 C.

Record high temperatures in B.C. trigger warnings and concern

British Columbia is baking under extreme heat, with forecasts predicting the worst is yet to come.

A “dangerous long-duration heatwave will affect B.C. beginning on Friday and lasting until Tuesday,” Environment Canada said.

Daytime highs ranging from 34 C to 38 C, combined with overnight lows of 18 C to 20 C, and a high humidex value means temperatures will reach the high 30s to possibly the low 40s.

Mission School District said it expects schools to reopen on Tuesday for the final day of the year.

Challenges facing the homeless in extreme heat