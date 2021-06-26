Menu

Weather

Baking heat prompts air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 26, 2021 7:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Advice on how to beat the heat' Advice on how to beat the heat
The next few days will see record-breaking heat, which means it's important to practice warm weather safety. Sarah Henderson, BCCDC Environmental Health Scientist, shares her advice.

Regional officials have issued an air quality advisory for eastern Metro Vancouver and the central Fraser Valley due to high concentrations of ground-level ozone.

People are being advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities in the mid-afternoon and early evening.

Read more: Daily heat records tumble in B.C., with worst of ‘dangerous’ heat wave yet to come

The poor air quality is of particular concern to people with underlying conditions like heart or lung disease, asthma, diabetes or respiratory illnesses including COVID-19.

Pregnant women, children and people who work outdoors are also at risk, Metro Vancouver said.

Ground-level ozone is formed when pollutants produced by fuel combustion and volatile organic compounds, like those generated from solvents, react in sunlight.

Read more: Heat wave: As B.C. bakes, what role does climate change play?

It persists in highest concentrations during mid-afternoon and early evening on hot summer days.

Metro Vancouver estimated the ozone would persist with the hot, sunny weather — which is forecast to last into next week.

Click to play video: 'Oppressive and dangerous heat has arrived across B.C.' Oppressive and dangerous heat has arrived across B.C.
Oppressive and dangerous heat has arrived across B.C.
