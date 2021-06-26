Baking heat prompts air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Regional officials have issued an air quality advisory for eastern Metro Vancouver and the central Fraser Valley due to high concentrations of ground-level ozone.

People are being advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities in the mid-afternoon and early evening.

The poor air quality is of particular concern to people with underlying conditions like heart or lung disease, asthma, diabetes or respiratory illnesses including COVID-19.

Pregnant women, children and people who work outdoors are also at risk, Metro Vancouver said.

Ground-level ozone is formed when pollutants produced by fuel combustion and volatile organic compounds, like those generated from solvents, react in sunlight.

Story continues below advertisement

It persists in highest concentrations during mid-afternoon and early evening on hot summer days.

Metro Vancouver estimated the ozone would persist with the hot, sunny weather — which is forecast to last into next week.

2:01 Oppressive and dangerous heat has arrived across B.C. Oppressive and dangerous heat has arrived across B.C.