Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Brown, stinky water’ still plagues West Kelowna residents

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted September 22, 2024 7:15 pm
1 min read
Water discolouration in a West Kelowna home. View image in full screen
Water discolouration in a West Kelowna home. Rosevalley Water Treatment Plant Community Page
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s an ongoing problem in West Kelowna, B.C., that many say is getting worse.

Foul-smelling, discoloured and bad-tasting water has been flowing through the taps of many households and residents want city to find a solution to the problem.

“I still bathe my kids in it, I still shower, but we don’t drink it. There are a lot of people in this town that don’t drink the water,” said Rose Valley resident Olivia Lawson.

A brand new $75-million water treatment plant in Rose Valley began operating in May, and questionable water has been pouring out of local taps since.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“In West Kelowna Estates I never had problems before the new water treatment plant was commissioned, it was always fine. Since it was commissioned, we’ve had weeks and weeks of brown, stinky water that we can’t drink,” said West Kelowna Estates resident Jackie Haynes.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, the city said, “We have implemented the addition of a chemical oxidant to help remove manganese from the water, and this is working.”

“The reservoir is undergoing seasonal turnover at the moment, and occasional spikes in manganese could occur, but the oxidant is resolving discoloration.”

Residents are questioning why they’re paying monthly fees for a facility that isn’t producing clean water.

Trending Now

“Even though I try to boil it, it still stinks. We use filters non-stop which are expensive, on top of the fee we have to pay – $200 (monthly),” said Agnieszka Jamieson who lives in Rose Valley.

Click to play video: 'Glass of the Sask program provides clean drinking water for all of Edmonton'
Glass of the Sask program provides clean drinking water for all of Edmonton
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices