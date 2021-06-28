Menu

60 historic temperature records smashed in B.C. Sunday as ‘dangerous’ heat wave continues

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 12:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Heat dangers: Record temperatures keep B.C. first responders busy' Heat dangers: Record temperatures keep B.C. first responders busy
With many hitting the road or enjoying the outdoors during B.C.'s heat wave, first responders are very busy. Kristen Robinson has more on the dangers associated with our extreme temperatures - and what experts say sun seekers need to do to avoid heat exhaustion.

Sixty historic temperature records were smashed across B.C. on Sunday as a “prolonged and dangerous” heatwave continues, according to Environment Canada.

This includes the village of Lytton, which recorded the highest temperature ever in Canada on Sunday at 46.6 C.

The previous record of 45 C was documented in Yellow Grass and in Midale, Sask., on July 5, 1937. The previous B.C. record of 44.4 C was set in Lytton in 1941.

Read more: ‘Historic’ heat wave in Western Canada might not lift for days, forecasters say

Some of the other temperature records broken include:

Abbotsford
New record of 41.5 C
Old record of 32.3 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Agassiz
New record of 40.4 C
Old record of 33.7 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1889

Bella Bella
New record of 34.2C
Old record of 24.3 C set in 1995
Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Burns Lake Area (Burns Lake Decker Lake)
New record of 38.1 C
Old record of 29.5 C set in 1992
Records in this area have been kept since 1949

Cache Creek Area (Ashcroft)
New record of 45 C
Old record of 40.1 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Clinton
New record of 39 C
Old record of 32.2 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1974

Courtenay Area
New record of 38 C
Old record of 31.1 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1914

Click to play video: 'Historic heat wave in B.C. scorches crops, shatters records' Historic heat wave in B.C. scorches crops, shatters records
Historic heat wave in B.C. scorches crops, shatters records

Read more: Lytton, B.C. sets all-time temperature record for Canada amid blistering heat wave

Dawson Creek Area
New record of 36.1 C
Old record of 28.2 C set in 2000
Records in this area have been kept since 1926

Esquimalt
New record of 38.3 C
Old record of 27.8 C set in 1951
Records in this area have been kept since 1874

Fort St. John
New record of 35.1 C
Old record of 30 C set in 1928
Records in this area have been kept since 1910

Gibsons
New record of 39.6 C
Old record of 30.6 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1949

Gonzales Point Area
New record of 38.3 C
Old record of 27.8 C set in 1951
Records in this area have been kept since 1874

Click to play video: 'Family of bears takes a dip in Coquitlam Pool' Family of bears takes a dip in Coquitlam Pool
Family of bears takes a dip in Coquitlam Pool

Read more: Heat wave: As B.C. bakes, what role does climate change play?

Hope Airport
New record of 39.9 C
Old record of 33.4 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1936

Kamloops Area
New record of 44 C
Old record of 38.2 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1890

Kelowna
New record of 41.5 C
Old record of 38.1 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1899

Lillooet
New record of 44.8 C
Old record of 39.8 Cset in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1917

Mackenzie
New record of 37.3 C
Old record of 28.4 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1971

Merritt
New record of 42.2 C
Old record of 38.0 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Osoyoos
New record of 42 C
Old record of 40.9 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1954

Click to play video: 'Advice on how to beat the heat' Advice on how to beat the heat
Advice on how to beat the heat

Read more: Baking heat prompts air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Pemberton
New record of 40.9 C
Old record of 38 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1908

Pitt Meadows
New record of 40 C
Old record of 33.9 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1874

Port Hardy
New record of 30.2 C
Old record of 21.3 C set in 1995
Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Prince George
New record of 36.4 C
Old record of 29.4 C set in 1928
Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Prince Rupert
New record of 30 C
Old record of 20.4 C set in 2013
Records in this area have been kept since 1908

Quesnel Area
New record of 39.9 C
Old record of 36.7 C set in 1925
Records in this area have been kept since 1893

Click to play video: 'Oppressive and dangerous heat has arrived across B.C.' Oppressive and dangerous heat has arrived across B.C.
Oppressive and dangerous heat has arrived across B.C.

Sandspit
New record of 23.8 C
Old record of 20.6 C set in 2016
Records in this area have been kept since 1945

Sechelt
New record of 39.6 C
Old record of 30.6 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1956

Smithers
New record of 37.1 C
Old record of 29.9 C set in 1992
Records in this area have been kept since 1938

Squamish
New record of 41.2 C
Old record of 32.3 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1960

Trail
New record of 42.3 C
Old record of 40.6 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Click to play video: 'Challenges facing the homeless in extreme heat' Challenges facing the homeless in extreme heat
Challenges facing the homeless in extreme heat

Vancouver
New record of 31.1 C
Old record of 27.2 C set in 1935
Records in this area have been kept since 1896

Victoria
New record of 37.7 C
Old record of 29.5 C set in 1995
Records in this area have been kept since 1914

Whistler
New record of 40.2 C
Old record of 34.8 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1950

White Rock
New record of 36.9 C
Old record of 29.2 C set in 1995
Records in this area have been kept since 1929

Williams Lake
New record of 37.2 C
Old record of 30.3 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1960

Yoho (National Park)
New record of 33.3 C
Old record of 31.1 C set in 1925
Records in this area have been kept since 1923

Environment Canada has a full list of records broken on its website.

Read more: Multiple school districts across B.C. Lower Mainland cancel Monday classes amid heat wave

Heat warnings remain posted across B.C. and Alberta, large parts of Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories and a section of Yukon as the weather office forecasts temperatures reaching 40 C in some areas.

Environment Canada says more temperature records are expected to be broken Monday.

