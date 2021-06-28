60 historic temperature records smashed in B.C. Sunday as ‘dangerous’ heat wave continues

Send this page to someone via email

Sixty historic temperature records were smashed across B.C. on Sunday as a “prolonged and dangerous” heatwave continues, according to Environment Canada.

This includes the village of Lytton, which recorded the highest temperature ever in Canada on Sunday at 46.6 C.

The previous record of 45 C was documented in Yellow Grass and in Midale, Sask., on July 5, 1937. The previous B.C. record of 44.4 C was set in Lytton in 1941.

Some of the other temperature records broken include:

Abbotsford

New record of 41.5 C

Old record of 32.3 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Agassiz

New record of 40.4 C

Old record of 33.7 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1889

Bella Bella

New record of 34.2C

Old record of 24.3 C set in 1995

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Burns Lake Area (Burns Lake Decker Lake)

New record of 38.1 C

Old record of 29.5 C set in 1992

Records in this area have been kept since 1949

Cache Creek Area (Ashcroft)

New record of 45 C

Old record of 40.1 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Clinton

New record of 39 C

Old record of 32.2 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1974

Courtenay Area

New record of 38 C

Old record of 31.1 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1914

Dawson Creek Area

New record of 36.1 C

Old record of 28.2 C set in 2000

Records in this area have been kept since 1926

Esquimalt

New record of 38.3 C

Old record of 27.8 C set in 1951

Records in this area have been kept since 1874

Fort St. John

New record of 35.1 C

Old record of 30 C set in 1928

Records in this area have been kept since 1910

Gibsons

New record of 39.6 C

Old record of 30.6 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1949

Gonzales Point Area

New record of 38.3 C

Old record of 27.8 C set in 1951

Records in this area have been kept since 1874

Hope Airport

New record of 39.9 C

Old record of 33.4 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1936

Kamloops Area

New record of 44 C

Old record of 38.2 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1890

Kelowna

New record of 41.5 C

Old record of 38.1 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1899

Lillooet

New record of 44.8 C

Old record of 39.8 Cset in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1917

Mackenzie

New record of 37.3 C

Old record of 28.4 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1971

Merritt

New record of 42.2 C

Old record of 38.0 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Osoyoos

New record of 42 C

Old record of 40.9 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1954

Pemberton

New record of 40.9 C

Old record of 38 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1908

Pitt Meadows

New record of 40 C

Old record of 33.9 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1874

Port Hardy

New record of 30.2 C

Old record of 21.3 C set in 1995

Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Prince George

New record of 36.4 C

Old record of 29.4 C set in 1928

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Prince Rupert

New record of 30 C

Old record of 20.4 C set in 2013

Records in this area have been kept since 1908

Quesnel Area

New record of 39.9 C

Old record of 36.7 C set in 1925

Records in this area have been kept since 1893

Sandspit

New record of 23.8 C

Old record of 20.6 C set in 2016

Records in this area have been kept since 1945

Sechelt

New record of 39.6 C

Old record of 30.6 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1956

Smithers

New record of 37.1 C

Old record of 29.9 C set in 1992

Records in this area have been kept since 1938

Squamish

New record of 41.2 C

Old record of 32.3 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1960

Trail

New record of 42.3 C

Old record of 40.6 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Vancouver

New record of 31.1 C

Old record of 27.2 C set in 1935

Records in this area have been kept since 1896

Victoria

New record of 37.7 C

Old record of 29.5 C set in 1995

Records in this area have been kept since 1914

Whistler

New record of 40.2 C

Old record of 34.8 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1950

White Rock

New record of 36.9 C

Old record of 29.2 C set in 1995

Records in this area have been kept since 1929

Williams Lake

New record of 37.2 C

Old record of 30.3 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1960

Yoho (National Park)

New record of 33.3 C

Old record of 31.1 C set in 1925

Records in this area have been kept since 1923

Environment Canada has a full list of records broken on its website.

Heat warnings remain posted across B.C. and Alberta, large parts of Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories and a section of Yukon as the weather office forecasts temperatures reaching 40 C in some areas.

Environment Canada says more temperature records are expected to be broken Monday.