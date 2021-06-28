60 historic temperature records smashed in B.C. Sunday as ‘dangerous’ heat wave continues

Sixty historic temperature records were smashed across B.C. on Sunday as a “prolonged and dangerous” heatwave continues, according to Environment Canada.
This includes the village of Lytton, which recorded the highest temperature ever in Canada on Sunday at 46.6 C.
The previous record of 45 C was documented in Yellow Grass and in Midale, Sask., on July 5, 1937. The previous B.C. record of 44.4 C was set in Lytton in 1941.
Some of the other temperature records broken include:
Abbotsford
New record of 41.5 C
Old record of 32.3 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1944
Agassiz
New record of 40.4 C
Old record of 33.7 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1889
Bella Bella
New record of 34.2C
Old record of 24.3 C set in 1995
Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Burns Lake Area (Burns Lake Decker Lake)
New record of 38.1 C
Old record of 29.5 C set in 1992
Records in this area have been kept since 1949
Cache Creek Area (Ashcroft)
New record of 45 C
Old record of 40.1 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1944
Clinton
New record of 39 C
Old record of 32.2 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1974
Courtenay Area
New record of 38 C
Old record of 31.1 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1914
Dawson Creek Area
New record of 36.1 C
Old record of 28.2 C set in 2000
Records in this area have been kept since 1926
Esquimalt
New record of 38.3 C
Old record of 27.8 C set in 1951
Records in this area have been kept since 1874
Fort St. John
New record of 35.1 C
Old record of 30 C set in 1928
Records in this area have been kept since 1910
Gibsons
New record of 39.6 C
Old record of 30.6 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1949
Gonzales Point Area
New record of 38.3 C
Old record of 27.8 C set in 1951
Records in this area have been kept since 1874
Hope Airport
New record of 39.9 C
Old record of 33.4 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1936
Kamloops Area
New record of 44 C
Old record of 38.2 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1890
Kelowna
New record of 41.5 C
Old record of 38.1 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1899
Lillooet
New record of 44.8 C
Old record of 39.8 Cset in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1917
Mackenzie
New record of 37.3 C
Old record of 28.4 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1971
Merritt
New record of 42.2 C
Old record of 38.0 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Osoyoos
New record of 42 C
Old record of 40.9 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1954
Pemberton
New record of 40.9 C
Old record of 38 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1908
Pitt Meadows
New record of 40 C
Old record of 33.9 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1874
Port Hardy
New record of 30.2 C
Old record of 21.3 C set in 1995
Records in this area have been kept since 1944
Prince George
New record of 36.4 C
Old record of 29.4 C set in 1928
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Prince Rupert
New record of 30 C
Old record of 20.4 C set in 2013
Records in this area have been kept since 1908
Quesnel Area
New record of 39.9 C
Old record of 36.7 C set in 1925
Records in this area have been kept since 1893
Sandspit
New record of 23.8 C
Old record of 20.6 C set in 2016
Records in this area have been kept since 1945
Sechelt
New record of 39.6 C
Old record of 30.6 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1956
Smithers
New record of 37.1 C
Old record of 29.9 C set in 1992
Records in this area have been kept since 1938
Squamish
New record of 41.2 C
Old record of 32.3 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1960
Trail
New record of 42.3 C
Old record of 40.6 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1928
Vancouver
New record of 31.1 C
Old record of 27.2 C set in 1935
Records in this area have been kept since 1896
Victoria
New record of 37.7 C
Old record of 29.5 C set in 1995
Records in this area have been kept since 1914
Whistler
New record of 40.2 C
Old record of 34.8 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1950
White Rock
New record of 36.9 C
Old record of 29.2 C set in 1995
Records in this area have been kept since 1929
Williams Lake
New record of 37.2 C
Old record of 30.3 C set in 2015
Records in this area have been kept since 1960
Yoho (National Park)
New record of 33.3 C
Old record of 31.1 C set in 1925
Records in this area have been kept since 1923
Environment Canada has a full list of records broken on its website.
Read more: Multiple school districts across B.C. Lower Mainland cancel Monday classes amid heat wave
Heat warnings remain posted across B.C. and Alberta, large parts of Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories and a section of Yukon as the weather office forecasts temperatures reaching 40 C in some areas.
Environment Canada says more temperature records are expected to be broken Monday.
