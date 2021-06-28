B.C. health officials set to lay out path to move to Step 3 on July 1

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to outline COVID-19 modelling that will lay a path to ease restrictions on July 1.

Henry will be presenting the latest modelling data showing transmissions, case counts and hospitalizations from the virus.

The province has seen a substantial drop in COVID-19 cases over the past month and an increase in immunizations.

The rolling seven-day COVID case average has gone from 203 cases per day on June 4, to 106 on June 18 and down to 74 new cases per day on June 25.

The province has also far exceeded the criteria for moving to Step 3 of at least 70 per cent of the 18+ population vaccinated with dose 1. As of Friday, 77.6 per cent of adults had received at least one dose.

In Step 3, all sectors will drop COVID-19 safety plans and must follow communicable disease prevention guidance from WorkSafeBC.

Masks are expected to move from mandatory in all public indoor settings to recommended.

The next step also marks a return to usual for indoor and outdoor personal gatherings, as well sleepovers for kids.

For organized gatherings, the capacity will increase both indoor and outdoor when following communicable disease prevention guidance.

Fairs and festivals can operate when following communicable disease prevention guidance and Canada-wide recreational travel will be encouraged.

If the province moves to Step 3 on Thursday as expected, there will be no group limit for indoor and outdoor dining and the liquor service restrictions will be lifted.

Casinos and nightclubs will be allowed to operate with a limited capacity and must follow communicable disease prevention guidance.