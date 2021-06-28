B.C. reports 145 new COVID-19 cases over three days as active cases dip below 1,000

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials on Monday reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths over the past 72 hours, as the number of active cases in the province dipped below 1,000 for the first time since late August.

There were 57 cases from Friday to Saturday, while 50 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 39 from Sunday to Monday.

The report brought the seven-day moving average for new cases in B.C. down to 62 — the lowest since Aug. 13.

Of the new cases, 48 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 68 were in the Fraser Health region, one was in Island Health, and 26 were in Interior Health. There were no new cases in Northern Health.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,754.

The number of people in hospital declined by one to 107 while the number of patients in intensive care remained unchanged at 37.

The number of active cases dropped by more than 15 per cent to 930 — the lowest total since Aug. 29.

The province said 78.1 per cent of adults in B.C. have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The numbers came as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix outlined their latest COVID-19 modelling that will lay a path to easing more restrictions on July 1.

— With files from Richard Zussman and Simon Little