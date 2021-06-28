Short-staffed Gatineau hospital emergency department to remain closed 2 more days

Send this page to someone via email

The emergency department at Hôpital de Gatineau will remain closed until Wednesday at 4 p.m. after closing this past weekend amid a staffing shortage.

The Outaouais Integrated Health and Social Services Center (CISSS) said in a statement Monday that the local hospital will require an extra 48 hours to reopen securely.

Anyone arriving for urgent medical care at the hospital will continue to be directed to the Hull or Papineau emergency departments.

The CISSS first announced late Friday evening that the Gatineau hospital’s emergency services would be shut down over the weekend due to a lack of available nursing staff.

The health unit said in a statement originally written in French that it knows the situation is “worrying” but it is working to reopen the emergency services as soon as possible.

In the meantime, Gatineau residents in need of medical care are asked to consult the Info-Santé helpline at 811 or visit a family doctor, pharmacist or walk-in clinic.

Children aged 17 and younger can also be seen at the Outaouais pediatric ambulatory service centre.

