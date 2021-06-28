Menu

Health

Short-staffed Gatineau hospital emergency department to remain closed 2 more days

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 2:44 pm
The Gatineau Hospital's emergency department is closed until Wednesday at 4 p.m. according to the Outaouais Integrated Health and Social Services Center.
The emergency department at Hôpital de Gatineau will remain closed until Wednesday at 4 p.m. after closing this past weekend amid a staffing shortage.

The Outaouais Integrated Health and Social Services Center (CISSS) said in a statement Monday that the local hospital will require an extra 48 hours to reopen securely.

Anyone arriving for urgent medical care at the hospital will continue to be directed to the Hull or Papineau emergency departments.

Read more: Gatineau orderly working in long-term care home dies of COVID-19

The CISSS first announced late Friday evening that the Gatineau hospital’s emergency services would be shut down over the weekend due to a lack of available nursing staff.

The health unit said in a statement originally written in French that it knows the situation is “worrying” but it is working to reopen the emergency services as soon as possible.

In the meantime, Gatineau residents in need of medical care are asked to consult the Info-Santé helpline at 811 or visit a family doctor, pharmacist or walk-in clinic.

Children aged 17 and younger can also be seen at the Outaouais pediatric ambulatory service centre.

