Gatineau orderly working in long-term care home dies of COVID-19

In Quebec, a fifth orderly has died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Sylvain Roy, who worked at CHSLD Lionel-Émond in Gatineau, died Thursday at the age of 56. He had learned a week earlier that he had COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS) of the CSN, the union that represented him, said Roy had been an orderly for more than 20 years, adding he was appreciated by his colleagues and worked tirelessly to take care of others.

A candlelight vigil took place Thursday evening in front of the long-term care home to pay tribute to Roy.

Since the start of the pandemic, five orderlies in the province have died after contracting COVID-19.

Three of the orderlies worked in Montreal, at CHSLD Grace Dart, CHSLD in Cartierville and at the Chinese Hospital. The other victim worked at the CHSLD Lucien-G.-Rolland in Saint-Jérôme in the Laurentians.