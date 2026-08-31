Work on track to open temporary Dauphin ER by Sept. 7: Manitoba government

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The Manitoba government says work is on track to open a temporary emergency department in Dauphin by a self-imposed Sept. 7 deadline.

It says the ER will operate out of the main floor of the Dauphin Regional Health Centre using temporary power, water and other services as repair work continues in other parts of the hospital.

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Extensive flooding in early July knocked the hospital off-line and forced the evacuation of all patients.

The damage was extensive enough that some officials said it could take a year to get the regional health hub fully restored.

The government says a mobile CT unit will be operating on-site within several weeks, while other services like dialysis and chemotherapy will continue to be offered by other hospitals in the region.

It did not provide an estimated timeline for a full repair of the health centre.