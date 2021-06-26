Cameras to be allowed in court for Nygard extradition hearing, lawyer says

Send this page to someone via email

Lawyers involved in the Peter Nygard extradition case have agreed to allow cameras in the courtroom when the hearing unfolds this fall.

This is from Bob Sokalski, a lawyer representing a conglomerate of local and international media outlets covering the case.

Sokalski says they’re now in the process of working on protocols for technical issues.

Nygard, 79, is behind bars in Manitoba awaiting an extradition hearing to the United States.

South of the border, he’s facing charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

He has denied all allegations against him and none have been tested in court.

The fashion mogul has been in jail in Manitoba since his arrest on Dec. 14, 2020.

His extradition hearing is currently set for mid-November.

