Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cameras to be allowed in court for Nygard extradition hearing, lawyer says

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted June 26, 2021 6:23 pm
Peter Nygard appears over video in this courtroom sketch on Jan. 6, 2021. View image in full screen
Peter Nygard appears over video in this courtroom sketch on Jan. 6, 2021. La Liberté Manitoba/Tadens Mpwene

Lawyers involved in the Peter Nygard extradition case have agreed to allow cameras in the courtroom when the hearing unfolds this fall.

This is from Bob Sokalski, a lawyer representing a conglomerate of local and international media outlets covering the case.

Sokalski says they’re now in the process of working on protocols for technical issues.

Nygard, 79, is behind bars in Manitoba awaiting an extradition hearing to the United States.

Read more: Peter Nygard applies to Supreme Court to appeal bail decision

South of the border, he’s facing charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Trending Stories

He has denied all allegations against him and none have been tested in court.

Story continues below advertisement

The fashion mogul has been in jail in Manitoba since his arrest on Dec. 14, 2020.

His extradition hearing is currently set for mid-November.

Click to play video: 'Accusers relieved Peter Nygard behind bars in Winnipeg' Accusers relieved Peter Nygard behind bars in Winnipeg
Accusers relieved Peter Nygard behind bars in Winnipeg – Dec 17, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagCourt tagsex trafficking tagExtradition tagCameras tagPeter Nygard tagCourtroom tagExtradition hearing tagNygard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers