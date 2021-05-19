Peter Nygard applies to Supreme Court to appeal bail decision

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian fashion mogul facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges in the United States is looking to the Supreme Court of Canada to get out of jail.

Peter Nygard has applied to the country’s highest court for permission to appeal a Manitoba court’s ruling to keep him behind bars.

Manitoba Court of Appeal Justice Jennifer Pfuetzner’s decision in March said Nygard’s detention was necessary to maintain confidence in the administration of justice, given the enormity of the allegations.

Nygard was arrested in Winnipeg under the Extradition Act in December 2020 and faces nine counts in the Southern District of New York.

Authorities accuse the 79-year-old of using his influence in the fashion industry to lure women and girls with the promise of modelling and other financial opportunities.

Defence lawyer Brian Greenspan told court his client denies all the allegations and poses no risk if released.

Nygard’s application to the Supreme Court says courts do not apply enough skepticism to unproven allegations when it comes to bail during extradition hearings. “This has the potential to cause significant and undue prejudice to the liberty interest of the person sought, who has no evidentiary route through which he or she can challenge the accuracy or reliability of those allegations,” Nygard’s application says.

Livestreaming

In a separate hearing Wednesday, a conglomerate of media made the first step to allowing Nygard’s extradition hearing to be livestreamed.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Glenn Joyal heard arguments from media, including Global News and CJOB, and agreed to allow a July 9 hearing on the matter to be broadcast.

Arguments will then be heard on July 9 to allow the media to livestream Nygard’s actual extradition hearing, currently set for Nov. 15-19, according to the court Wednesday.

-with files from Elisha Dacey