Crime

Peter Nygard applies to Supreme Court to appeal bail decision

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2021 12:49 pm
Peter Nygard appears in a Manitoba courtroom by video link on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. View image in full screen
Peter Nygard appears in a Manitoba courtroom by video link on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. La Liberté Manitoba/Tadens Mpwene

A Canadian fashion mogul facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges in the United States is looking to the Supreme Court of Canada to get out of jail.

Peter Nygard has applied to the country’s highest court for permission to appeal a Manitoba court’s ruling to keep him behind bars.

Read more: Judge rejects fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s bid to be released from jail

Manitoba Court of Appeal Justice Jennifer Pfuetzner’s decision in March said Nygard’s detention was necessary to maintain confidence in the administration of justice, given the enormity of the allegations.

Click to play video: 'Nygard to wait on bail appeal decision' Nygard to wait on bail appeal decision
Nygard to wait on bail appeal decision – Mar 19, 2021

Nygard was arrested in Winnipeg under the Extradition Act in December 2020 and faces nine counts in the Southern District of New York.

Read more: Peter Nygard appeals denied bail decision

Authorities accuse the 79-year-old of using his influence in the fashion industry to lure women and girls with the promise of modelling and other financial opportunities.

Defence lawyer Brian Greenspan told court his client denies all the allegations and poses no risk if released.

Click to play video: 'Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail before extradition' Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail before extradition
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail before extradition – Feb 5, 2021
Nygard’s application to the Supreme Court says courts do not apply enough skepticism to unproven allegations when it comes to bail during extradition hearings.
“This has the potential to cause significant and undue prejudice to the liberty interest of the person sought, who has no evidentiary route through which he or she can challenge the accuracy or reliability of those allegations,” Nygard’s application says.

Livestreaming

In a separate hearing Wednesday, a conglomerate of media made the first step to allowing Nygard’s extradition hearing to be livestreamed.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Glenn Joyal heard arguments from media, including Global News and CJOB, and agreed to allow a July 9 hearing on the matter to be broadcast.

Arguments will then be heard on July 9 to allow the media to livestream Nygard’s actual extradition hearing, currently set for Nov. 15-19, according to the court Wednesday.

-with files from Elisha Dacey

© 2021 The Canadian Press
