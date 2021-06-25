Crystal meth seized following search of Lock Street home in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people face charges after police seized crystal methamphetamine from a residence in Peterborough on Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, members of its street crime unit and the emergency response team executed a search warrant at a residence on Lock Street.

Police seized a quantity of crystal methamphetamine.

Ginny Ellis, 32, of Campbellford was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance, possession of a prohibited weapon, breach of probation and four counts of breach of a release order.

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court on Friday.

Lucan Watters, 43, of Peterborough was charged with breach of an undertaking and was arrested on the strength of a warrant for failing to appear in court.

Joel Telford, 24, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime in connection with the theft of a parcel from a porch in March.

Both were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 8.