Edmonton rally demanding increased protection for Muslim women amidst latest attack

In the wake of another attack against Muslim women in the Edmonton area, a rally has been organized for Friday evening.

Several organizations, including Edmonton Council of Muslim Communities and the Al Rashid Mosque, have organized the event at Sir Winston Churchill Square at 7 p.m.

The organizers said they will be demanding increased action to protect Muslim women.

“These attacks in Alberta on visible Muslims — and especially on Black women in hijab — keep happening, and they can’t keep happening,” a statement from the Al Rashid Mosque read. “We are calling for action now. The time for words is over.”

St. Albert RCMP look for suspect after woman grabbed by hijab, knocked unconscious

RCMP said two women were walking along a pathway near Alderwood Park in St. Albert at around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday when a man began yelling racial remarks at them.

The man, who was wearing a mask, “grabbed one female by the hijab and pushed her to the ground, knocking her unconscious,” RCMP said.

“The male then pulled out a knife, knocked the second female to the ground, and held her down with the knife against her throat while he continued to threaten the females with racial slurs.”

2 women wearing hijabs attacked in St. Albert

RCMP said the man ran away and officers, along with the RCMP Police Dog Services, couldn’t find him after searching the area.

The first woman who was attacked regained consciousness, RCMP said, and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other woman sustained minor injuries but was not taken to hospital.

“Alberta RCMP work collaboratively with other policing agencies, regardless of jurisdiction as we stand together against hate and extremism,” said Staff Sgt. Tony Dickens.

View image in full screen St. Albert RCMP talk about a hate-motivated assault on two women wearing hijabs on June 23, 2021. Global News

Police said the suspect would have been walking in the Alderwood Park area on Wednesday and is described as about six feet tall, average build and broad shoulders, about 50 years old, with short light-coloured hair and light-coloured eyes. He was wearing dark blue jeans, a navy shirt and a red and white bandana with graffiti lettering.

In a news release sent Friday morning, the NDP said MLAs Janice Irwin and Jasvir Deol would also be calling for “immediate action” following Wednesday’s attack.

Edmonton police investigate reported attack on Black woman wearing hijab

Edmonton has seen a number of attacks on Muslim women in recent months.

City police say two women wearing hijabs were sitting in a mall parking lot in December when a stranger shattered a window and assaulted the passenger as she tried to flee and then assaulted the second woman when she tried to help. A man faces charges of assault and mischief in that case.

In March, a man was charged after three allegedly hate-motivated attacks on women in Edmonton.

In the first, police said the Black victim was followed inside a convenience store on Jan. 18 and allegedly assaulted.

The second and third attacks took place on the same day in early February. One woman was wearing a hijab and the other wore a burqa.

— With files from Emily Mertz, Global News

Edmonton Muslim community says Islamophobia is spreading – Mar 15, 2019