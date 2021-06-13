Edmonton police investigate reported attack on Black woman wearing hijab

Send this page to someone via email

The chair of a group representing Somali Canadians in Edmonton says there has been another local attack on a woman who was wearing a hijab.

Jibril Ibrahim alleges the Somali-Canadian woman was walking by herself in northeast Edmonton on Friday evening when an unknown man grabbed her by her neck and pushed her down to the sidewalk before fleeing the scene.

READ MORE: Why are Alberta’s Black, Muslim women being attacked?

He says her face was bloodied, some of her teeth are loose and she spent Friday night in hospital.

Police said in an email they are investigating a report of a Black woman in her 50s who was walking in the area at around 9 p.m. when she was assaulted by an unknown suspect.

READ MORE: Another Black Muslim woman threatened at Edmonton transit station

They said she received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at a local medical centre and then reported the incident to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Ibrahim says the alleged attack, the latest in a spate of similar incidents, has left the woman badly shaken.

1:56 City denouncing second hate-motivated attack in a week near Southgate Centre City denouncing second hate-motivated attack in a week near Southgate Centre – Dec 16, 2020