Crime

Edmonton police investigate reported attack on Black woman wearing hijab

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2021 8:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Southgate Centre attack victims’ family speaks about hate-fuelled crime' Southgate Centre attack victims’ family speaks about hate-fuelled crime
WATCH ABOVE (Jan. 6, 2021): The daughter and sister of the two women attacked in the parking lot of Southgate Centre is speaking out about her family's ongoing struggle. Sarah Ryan reports – Jan 6, 2021

The chair of a group representing Somali Canadians in Edmonton says there has been another local attack on a woman who was wearing a hijab.

Jibril Ibrahim alleges the Somali-Canadian woman was walking by herself in northeast Edmonton on Friday evening when an unknown man grabbed her by her neck and pushed her down to the sidewalk before fleeing the scene.

READ MORE: Why are Alberta’s Black, Muslim women being attacked?

He says her face was bloodied, some of her teeth are loose and she spent Friday night in hospital.

Police said in an email they are investigating a report of a Black woman in her 50s who was walking in the area at around 9 p.m. when she was assaulted by an unknown suspect.

READ MORE: Another Black Muslim woman threatened at Edmonton transit station

They said she received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at a local medical centre and then reported the incident to police.

Ibrahim says the alleged attack, the latest in a spate of similar incidents, has left the woman badly shaken.

Click to play video: 'City denouncing second hate-motivated attack in a week near Southgate Centre' City denouncing second hate-motivated attack in a week near Southgate Centre
City denouncing second hate-motivated attack in a week near Southgate Centre – Dec 16, 2020
