Edmonton police charge man after ‘hate-motivated’ attack outside Southgate Centre

A 41-year-old man is facing several charges after two Somali women were attacked outside a south Edmonton shopping centre in what police say was a “hate-motivated incident.”

In a news release, police said officers were called to an assault that was taking place in the Southgate Centre parking lot at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

“It was reported to police that a male had approached two Somali female complainants wearing hijabs (and) sitting in their vehicle, then began yelling racially-motivated obscenities at the women,” police said.

“Witnesses told police the male then allegedly proceeded to punch the passenger-side window, causing it to shatter.”

The passenger in the vehicle feared for her safety and ran away, police said, adding that the suspect ran after her, pushed her to the ground “and began assaulting her.”

They said the other victim tried to help but was also shoved to the ground by the suspect. At that point, several bystanders jumped in and were able to stop the assault.

The Edmonton Police Service said its hate crimes and violent extremism unit is working with investigators on the case.

“The attack on these women is horrific and our hearts go out to them,” said Sgt. Gary Willits of the EPS Hate Crime and Violent Extremism Unit.

“These individuals were targeted due to their race, therefore making this a hate-motivated crime.” Tweet This

“As such, we are utilizing Section 718.2 of the Criminal Code of Canada, which allows courts to consider increased sentencing.”

Forty-one-year-old Richard Bradley Stevens of Edmonton has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of mischief.

Mayor Don Iveson tweeted about the attack on Wednesday afternoon.

“My thoughts are w/ these women & racialized communities in #YEG who see incidents like this & are concerned for their safety,” he tweeted. “Know that Edmontonians are with you & that #yegcc is committed to fighting against systemic prejudice & discrimination.

“Racist hatred has no place here.” Tweet This

My thoughts are w/ these women & racialized communities in #YEG who see incidents like this & are concerned for their safety. Know that Edmontonians are with you & that #yegcc is committed to fighting against systemic prejudice & discrimination. Racist hatred has no place here. https://t.co/SoBkjElZPH — Don Iveson (@doniveson) December 9, 2020

