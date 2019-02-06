Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 6 2019 8:09pm 01:49 Alberta Muslim group condemns racist letter received by Edmonton mosque Edmonton’s hate crimes unit is investigating after a hate-filled letter was delivered to a south side mosque this week. Tom Vernon has the story. Alberta Muslim group condemns racist letter received by Edmonton mosque <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4933304/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4933304/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?