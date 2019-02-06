Alberta Muslim group condemns racist letter received by Edmonton mosque

An Alberta Muslim group is speaking out against a racist letter received at an Edmonton mosque last month.

The letter, delivered to Markaz Ul Islam Mosque, urges the mosque to “close down your fake worship house and leave or accept Jesus as your one true God.”

It tells Muslims they are guests in Canada and warns them not to “overstay your welcome.”

The Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council redacted some of the most inflammatory phrases in the letter before sharing it on social media, expressing shock at its “flagrant display of white supremacy.”

A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service said the Hate Crimes and Violent Extremism Unit is investigating the letter, but had no further information.

The letter isn’t signed but includes two logos, for the United Conservative Party and The Clann, a group that appears to have recently rebranded itself from the Wolves of Odin. The URL on The Clann’s Facebook page still uses the words “Odin’s Heathens.”

This is the latest in a series of incidents designed to intimidate Muslims in Alberta, according to AMPAC.

“It’s getting a little ridiculous now,” president Faisal Suri said.

READ MORE: Hate crimes unit consulted for investigation after Edmonton mosque visited by men known to police

“Sometimes we take some humour into it,” he said. “A lot of us were born and raised in Canada, myself included. It’s always humorous to see such language. We are very much part of this society, this Canadian fabric that we live in.

“We are where we’re from.”

The letter promises that “premier to be Jason Kenney is going to take Alberta back,” and offers a warning: “adapt if you want to stay.”

When contacted for a reaction, a spokesperson for the UCP, which is lead by Kenney, directed 630 CHED to a statement tweeted by the party.

“The UCP and Jason Kenney have been clear in denouncing this hatred and bigotry,” it reads. “This hateful note is in no way authorized or associated with the UCP (anyone can unfortunately paste an image into a document).”

The UCP & @jkenney have been clear in denouncing this hatred and bigotry. This hateful note is in no way authorized or associated with the UCP (anyone can unfortunately paste an image into a document). 1/x #ableg #abpoli #UCP https://t.co/C2FxKhtaDP — United Conservative Party (@Alberta_UCP) February 6, 2019

“The UCP was founded on the principles of ‘the rule of law, equality of all before the law, and protection of the fundamental rights and freedoms of all’ and ‘a robust civil society made up of free individuals, strong families, and voluntary associations,'” the statement continues.

READ MORE: Edmonton protesters confront far-right group that CBSA report suggests is ‘not afraid to use violence’

Kenney himself also denounced the letter.

“This hatred and bigotry has no place in our Alberta,” he tweeted. “All Albertans must be free to practice their faith in peace.”

“To the ignorant fool who sent this letter, you’d best look at my longstanding work in pluralistic outreach, including to Muslims.”

This hatred and bigotry has no place in our Alberta. All Albertans must be free to practice their faith in peace. To the ignorant fool who sent this letter, you'd best look at my longstanding work in pluralistic outreach, including to Muslims. https://t.co/4kBLncKtni — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) February 6, 2019

READ MORE: Victim of racist exchange at Edmonton supermarket recorded video to raise awareness of Islamophobia

As of Wednesday morning, AMPAC’s Facebook post about the letter had been shared more than 630 times. Suri said the support shows the majority of Canadians don’t share the letter’s views.

“We have the full support of this city, of the province, of the country itself and that’s been shown time and time again,” he said.

“The time that we had the Quebec shootings, the time that we had the downtown attack on Jasper Ave, this city, this province is very resilient and unequivocally everyone condemns such language and such hate.”