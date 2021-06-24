St. Albert RCMP look for suspect after woman grabbed by hijab, knocked unconscious

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP and Edmonton police are looking into a hate-motivated crime involving two women walking on a path bordering Edmonton on June 23.

The two women were walking along a pathway near Alderwood Park at around 12:35 p.m. when a man they didn’t know starting yelling racial remarks at them, St. Albert RCMP said.

The man, who was wearing a mask, “grabbed one female by the hijab and pushed her to the ground, knocking her unconscious,” RCMP said.

“The male then pulled out a knife, knocked the second female to the ground, and held her down with the knife against her throat while he continued to threaten the females with racial slurs.”

Read more: Edmonton police investigate reported attack on Black woman wearing hijab

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said the man ran away and officers, along with the RCMP Police Dog Services, couldn’t find him after searching the area.

The first woman who was attacked regained consciousness, RCMP said, and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other woman sustained minor injuries but was not taken to hospital.

St. Albert Victim Services Unit is offering the women and their families support.

“Alberta RCMP work collaboratively with other policing agencies, regardless of jurisdiction as we stand together against hate and extremism,” said Staff Sgt. Tony Dickens.

RCMP are asking the public for help identifying and locating the suspect.

He would have been walking in the Alderwood Park area on June 23 and is described as about six feet tall, average build and broad shoulders, about 50 years old, with short light-coloured hair and light-coloured eyes. He was wearing dark blue jeans, a navy shirt and a red and white bandana with graffiti lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detachment at 780-458-7700.

2:09 Muslim woman in Edmonton says recent attacks have left her afraid Muslim woman in Edmonton says recent attacks have left her afraid – Jun 14, 2021

Edmonton has seen a number of attacks on Muslim women in recent months.

Story continues below advertisement

City police say two women wearing hijabs were sitting in a mall parking lot in December when a stranger shattered a window and assaulted the passenger as she tried to flee and then assaulted the second woman when she tried to help. A man faces charges of assault and mischief in that case.

In March, a man was charged after three allegedly hate-motivated attacks on women in Edmonton.

READ MORE: Another Black Muslim woman threatened at Edmonton transit station

In the first, police said the Black victim was followed inside a convenience store on Jan. 18 and allegedly assaulted.

The second and third attacks took place on the same day in early February. One woman was wearing a hijab and the other wore a burqa.

A 44-year-old man faces three counts of uttering threats and three of assault in those incidents.

1:13 Mosque vandalized in east Edmonton Mosque vandalized in east Edmonton – Jun 16, 2021