Manitoba’s latest COVID-19 public health orders released, Atwal to update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s deputy chief provincial public health officer will give an update on the province’s efforts against COVID-19 Friday as the province released public health orders set to loosen restrictions this weekend.

Dr. Jazz Atwal has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Read more: Outreach making small difference in Manitoba communities with low vaccine uptake

Manitoba reported 104 new cases and two more deaths linked to the virus Thursday. There were 212 Manitobans hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, including 12 patients in intensive-care units in other provinces.

The province saw a delayed third wave of the pandemic that brought significant infections and hospitalizations last month. Public-health orders were put in place to curb the surge.

Story continues below advertisement

1:13 Manitoba officials say recent ‘uptick’ in 1st dose appointments is enough to ensure province will meet reopening targets Manitoba officials say recent ‘uptick’ in 1st dose appointments is enough to ensure province will meet reopening targets

Those numbers have been steadily dropping over the last week, prompting the province to begin loosening restrictions on Saturday — a week earlier than anticipated in its reopening plan.

The new public health orders — which will see restaurants and patios, personal services as well as churches open with limits on capacity and outdoor gathering sizes increased — were posted on the province’s website earlier in the day Thursday.

Under the new rules restaurants and bars will be limited to 25 per cent capacity indoors and 50 per cent on patios.

Hair salons, gyms and sports will be allowed to open, but with capacity restrictions. Hair and nail salons, as well as barber shops, will also be available by appointment only.

Story continues below advertisement

5:19 Manitoba announces move to 1st step of COVID-19 reopening 1 week ahead of schedule Manitoba announces move to 1st step of COVID-19 reopening 1 week ahead of schedule

Outdoor gatherings on private property will be capped at 10 people and groups in public areas will be limited to 25. The number of worshippers at faith services will also be capped.

Manitoba’s three-step approach calls for public health orders to be loosened if first and second-dose vaccination rates are met by certain summer holidays.

As of Friday all Manitobans who have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can book a second shot appointment as soon as they become eligible.

The next step of Manitoba’s plan, if vaccination rates are met, is to begin Aug. 2.

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from The Canadian Press

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.