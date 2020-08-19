Manitoba government to release details on coronavirus pandemic response system Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier and top doctor are expected to unveil details of the province’s coronavirus response system Wednesday.

Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin have scheduled a press conference on the subject for 12 p.m.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Manitoba has seen a jump in cases lately, including 17 new cases reported Tuesday as well as two new deaths.

The latest deaths, a man in his 80s from the Hanover health district and another man in his 90s from the Niverville/Ritchot district, bring Manitoba’s total to 11 deaths attributed to the coronavirus crisis since March.

Story continues below advertisement

2:07 Manitoba reports 40 new cases of coronavirus Friday, tying record for highest daily case count Manitoba reports 40 new cases of coronavirus Friday, tying record for highest daily case count

The new cases reported Tuesday bring the province’s total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 748.

Health officials reported 38 new cases Monday after 56 were reported over the weekend.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Tuesday, Manitoba had eight people hospitalized, with two in intensive care, while 502 people have recovered, leaving 236 active cases.

On Monday Roussin was asked what indicators would trigger health officials to consider rolling back the loosened public health orders. He said more information would be released on that later this week.

The increasing case counts come after Manitoba went nearly two weeks without reporting a single case through the first half of July.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s 13-day streak of no cases ended July 14 when five cases were reported and Manitoba’s total case count rose to 330.

Since then Manitoba’s total case count has risen by 418 additional new cases, and Roussin has said there’s evidence of community transmission.

In early May, the province started a phased approach to easing public health restrictions put in place to stem the virus’s spread.

The loosened rules have seen the reopening of businesses including restaurants, bars and shopping centres with restrictions, and most recently saw movie theatres and casinos allowed to reopen at a reduced capacity in late July.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials have also lifted 14-day self-isolation orders for those arriving in Manitoba from western provinces and parts of northern Ontario.

1:20 Coronavirus: Manitoba reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, total of 731 Coronavirus: Manitoba reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, total of 731

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.