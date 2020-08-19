1 new death, 15 new cases of coronavirus in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Another person has died in Manitoba due to the novel coronavirus.

The person who died was a man, in his 60s, from the Grey health district in the Southern Health region.

Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, announced the death on Wednesday, saying it was a known case connected to a cluster, and the man had been in ICU in the hospital.

The active caseload is currently 223, with six people in hospital — two of whom are in ICU. #glbwpg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) August 19, 2020

With the 15 new probable or confirmed cases, that now brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 763.

Public health is also warning of another possible exposure — at the Wigwam Restaurant in Wasagaming on Aug. 13, 14 and 15.

A total of 1,376 lab tests were done Tuesday.

Roussin and Premier Brian Pallister also announced that masks would be mandatory in schools for kids in grade 4-12, and unveiled a new, colour-coded pandemic threat level for the province.