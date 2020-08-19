Menu

Health

1 new death, 15 new cases of coronavirus in Manitoba

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Colourized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (tan) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (orange), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md.
Colourized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (tan) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (orange), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Another person has died in Manitoba due to the novel coronavirus.

The person who died was a man, in his 60s, from the Grey health district in the Southern Health region.

Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, announced the death on Wednesday, saying it was a known case connected to a cluster, and the man had been in ICU in the hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

With the 15 new probable or confirmed cases, that now brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 763.

Public health is also warning of another possible exposure — at the Wigwam Restaurant in Wasagaming on Aug. 13, 14 and 15.

A total of 1,376 lab tests were done Tuesday.

Roussin and Premier Brian Pallister also announced that masks would be mandatory in schools for kids in grade 4-12, and unveiled a new, colour-coded pandemic threat level for the province.

Read more: Coronavirus: Manitoba unveils four-level pandemic plan and response, masks made mandatory for some students

