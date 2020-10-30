Tighter coronavirus restrictions expected in Winnipeg, health officials hold update Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s top doctor and chief nursing officer will give a live COVID-19 update Friday, a day after the province’s health minister hinted tighter public health measures are likely coming to the Winnipeg area.

Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa have scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Read more: Manitoba health minister hints at tighter rules after record coronavirus case jump

The media briefing comes as Manitoba’s daily case counts have continued to climb over the last few weeks, stretching health-care resources thin with an increasing number of patients filling hospital beds and intensive care units.

On Thursday — after the province announced a record-setting 193 new cases — Winnipeg’s St. Boniface Hospital said its intensive care unit is officially over capacity.

Story continues below advertisement

1:46 COVID-19 taking an extra toll on those with dementia COVID-19 taking an extra toll on those with dementia

Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen said Thursday the government has been analyzing its next steps and added Roussin would have something to say Friday.

Neither Friesen nor Premier Brian Pallister are scheduled to be part of Friday’s press event.

As of Thursday Manitoba had gone 10 straight days with daily case counts of 100 or more, and 19 virus-related deaths have been announced since Oct. 21.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Earlier in the week Siragusa warned the recent spike in cases is taking a toll on health care.

3:52 Answering your COVID-19 questions, Oct. 29 Answering your COVID-19 questions, Oct. 29

At the province’s last COVID-19 press conference Wednesday she said the occupancy rate of intensive care beds had risen to 92 per cent. A few dozen surgeries have had to be cancelled because staff have had to isolate while waiting for test results, she added.

Story continues below advertisement

The greater Winnipeg region is already under stricter rules than other areas, with lower public gathering limits and capacity caps at restaurants and lounges.

The province adopted a colour-coded pandemic response system in the summer. The Winnipeg region is already in the orange category, which has forced some bars to close and other licensed establishments to operate at reduced capacity and shut down nightly at 11 p.m.

If the region is downgraded to the red category, the government has a range of options that could include closing non-essential stores, forcing restaurants to provide only takeout and delivery, and requiring schools to stop in-class instruction and move to remote learning.

1:48 Manitoba health officials give grim warnings as coronavirus numbers rise Manitoba health officials give grim warnings as coronavirus numbers rise

Thursday’s cases brought Manitoba’s total number of reported cases to 4,894. Since the first case was reported in March, 62 Manitobans have died from COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial data shows there were 2,409 active cases as of Thursday morning, while 2,423 people have recovered.

There were 97 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, including 17 in intensive care. Wednesday’s numbers showed 89 in hospital, with 19 of those in ICU.

The province’s current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate was 7.8 per cent Thursday.

–With files from The Canadian Press

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.