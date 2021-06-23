Restaurants, bars to open, gathering sizes to increase this weekend under Manitoba reopening plan

Send this page to someone via email

This story will be updated when the press conference begins and throughout the conference as it runs.

Manitoba is reopening restaurants and bars and expanding gathering sizes starting this weekend under loosened restrictions slated to start this weekend.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and chief provincial public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, announced the new rules, which go into effect Saturday morning, at a Wednesday press conference.

“Manitobans have earned an earlier reopening,” said Pallister in a release.

“Together, we have beat back the third wave and have booked first and second dose vaccinations in record numbers. After nearly a year and half fighting COVID-19, it is time for Manitobans to regain their freedoms and enjoy a summer we all want, and have rightfully earned.”

Story continues below advertisement

Here are the full loosening of restrictions: pic.twitter.com/5RlAR7kYr2 — elishadacey (@elishadacey) June 23, 2021

Manitoba’s current COVID-19 public health orders cap public gatherings at five people, restrict restaurants to takeout and delivery services, and limit store capacity to 10 per cent. Most indoor social gatherings are banned and theatres, cinemas, casinos and concert venues remain closed.

But under a reopening plan announced earlier this month, health officials said they would look at gradually loosening restrictions if certain vaccination milestones are hit over the summer, provided daily case numbers and hospitalization rates have also fallen.

Officials said Monday the first milestone — 70 per cent of Manitobans aged 12 and up having their first dose and 25 per cent having their second — has been achieved earlier than the original July 1 target.

Story continues below advertisement

That means plans to loosen COVID-19 restrictions can happen earlier too, Pallister said Wednesday.

1:35 New reopening details expected as Manitoba hits COVID-19 vaccination target: Roussin New reopening details expected as Manitoba hits COVID-19 vaccination target: Roussin

Under the updated public health orders restaurants and bars can open at 25 per cent capacity indoors, and 50 per cent capacity for outdoor dining. Those dining indoors must be from the same household, unless all patrons at the table are fully vaccinated.

Outdoor dining at bars and restaurants will see tables limited to a maximum of eight patrons, all of whom can be from different households, regardless of immunization status.

Limits on outdoor gathering sizes on private property increase to 10 people and will allow for visitors to briefly access homes for “essential activities,” like using the washroom, Roussin said.

The cap on public outdoor gathering sizes will increase to 25 people, and retail businesses will have capacity limits increased to 25 per cent to a limit of 250 people. A restriction on the number of household members allowed to shop together will also be lifted.

Story continues below advertisement

Personal services businesses such as hair and nail salons, estheticians, and barbers will be allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity, on an appointment basis only.

Indoor faith-based services and gatherings such as pow wows and sun dance ceremonies will be allowed to resume at 25 per cent capacity with a limit of 25 people as long as masks are worn at all times.

Under the province’s broader reopening plan, dubbed 4-3-2-One Great Summer Reopening Path, openings will increase to 50 per cent capacity, and gathering sizes limits will be again increased if the province hits 75 per cent first dose vaccination and 50 per cent second dose rates by the August long weekend.

Finally, if 80 per cent of the eligible population has received one shot and 75 per cent has received two shots by Labour Day, the province will open businesses, services and facilities fully, with some restrictions.

At last word Tuesday, Manitoba has 1,860 active COVID-19 cases and the provincial five-day test positivity rate is 7.6 per cent. As of Tuesday, 1,178,692 doses have been administered across the province, according to a provincial site tracking vaccinations.

1:32 Are Manitoba’s COVID-19 numbers good enough to lift restrictions? Are Manitoba’s COVID-19 numbers good enough to lift restrictions?

That means 71.4 per cent of Manitobans over the age of 12 have received at least one shot, and 26.9 per cent have received two.

Story continues below advertisement

New case numbers have been steadily dropping in recent days after a delayed third wave put significant pressure on the health-care system and prompted strict public health orders last month.

There were still 224 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, including 14 who are in intensive care units in other provinces.

Manitoba reported 69 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths linked to variants of concern Tuesday. It was the third consecutive day the province’s daily case count has fallen below 100.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has reported 55,467 COVID-19 cases and 1,129 Manitobans with the virus have died.

More to come.

–With files from The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.