Roussin to provide COVID-19 update in Manitoba

Manitoba’s chief public health officer will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 situation Monday.
Dr. Brent Roussin will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m.
Global News will stream the live press conference here.
Over the weekend, cases fell below 100 per day, with 93 cases announced on Sunday.
Trending Stories
However, there were also six deaths announced, including a Winnipeg man in his 30s.
The five-day test positivity rate also dropped, sitting at eight per cent provincially and 7.2 per cent in Winnipeg.View link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments