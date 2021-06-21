SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Geoff Currier
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM | CJOB
LIVE
Comments

Health

Roussin to provide COVID-19 update in Manitoba

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 12:43 pm
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Monday, March 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Manitoba’s chief public health officer will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 situation Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m.

Global News will stream the live press conference here.

Over the weekend, cases fell below 100 per day, with 93 cases announced on Sunday.

However, there were also six deaths announced, including a Winnipeg man in his 30s.

The five-day test positivity rate also dropped, sitting at eight per cent provincially and 7.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

