COVID-19: Lineup for walk-in Pfizer vaccinations spans blocks in Osborne Village

The offer of walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at a local drugstore prompted hundreds to try their luck Monday morning.

The Shoppers Drug Mart in Osborne Village posted signs on the weekend letting patrons know it would be offering Pfizer shots for walk-in clients all week.

Heads up if you want to take a shot at a walk-in to get some Pfizer! Shoppers Drug Mart Osborne Village is doing walk-ins all week 💉 pic.twitter.com/hwly08007M — Brett Megarry (@BrettMegarry) June 20, 2021

Despite not opening for vaccinations until 9 a.m., about 200 people were in line at 7:30 a.m.

The line wound up Osborne Street, around the corner, down Rosyln Road, down Nassau Street then hit River Avenue, said a Global News reporter at the scene Monday.

It’s not known how many doses are available to walk-ins at the location.

Walk-in appointments have been in high demand over the past week, with appointments popping up at the Leila Avenue supersite last week and over the weekend, prompting some people to be disappointed.

On Wednesday, 1,761 doses of the Moderna vaccine were handed out to walk-in clients, and just over 400 for the next day.

“While we want second-dose individuals to get their dose sooner if they would like it, we don’t want to get in the way of someone who doesn’t have any protection yet,” said Johanu Botha, co-lead of Manitoba’s vaccine implementation task force last week.

“That’s been the direction from the clinical side. We need to find a balance between dose to speed and dose number one accessibility.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "That's been the direction from the clinical side. We need to find a balance between dose to speed and dose number one accessibility."

The province announced a slow-down of the Pfizer vaccine doses last week due to a supply issue from the manufacturer. They said it could mean some appointments are cancelled in July.

Teens aged 12-17 are only approved to receive the Pfizer vaccine, according to Health Canada.