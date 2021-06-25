Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police ask for public’s help to find suspects and vehicle involved in a gun sighting

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 12:03 pm
The black 2008 Chrysler Sebring the police are looking for.
The black 2008 Chrysler Sebring the police are looking for. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects and a vehicle involved in an April incident involving a gun.

On the evening of April 5, the Winnipeg Police Service says it responded to a report of a gun seen in the area of Logan Avenue and McPhillips Street.

Police say three youths were walking in the area when a black 2008 Chrysler Sebring pulled up next to them.

The man driving the vehicle got out, leaving the female passenger alone in the car, and pointed a firearm at the youths and then drove away, police say.

Read more: $30,000 worth of drugs and five firearms seized within the past week, Winnipeg police say

No shots were fired and the youths were able to get away safely.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The firearm was described as a sawed-off shotgun.

The major crimes unit is asking for the public’s help to identify the male and female suspects and the vehicle that was involved in this incident.

The black 2008 Chrysler Sebring the police are looking for.
The black 2008 Chrysler Sebring the police are looking for. Winnipeg Police Service
The black 2008 Chrysler Sebring the police are looking for.
The black 2008 Chrysler Sebring the police are looking for. Winnipeg Police Service

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg crime tagWinnipeg Police Service tagFirearms tagVehicle tagSuspects taggun incident tagGun Sighting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers