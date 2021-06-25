Winnipeg police ask for public’s help to find suspects and vehicle involved in a gun sighting

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects and a vehicle involved in an April incident involving a gun.

On the evening of April 5, the Winnipeg Police Service says it responded to a report of a gun seen in the area of Logan Avenue and McPhillips Street.

Police say three youths were walking in the area when a black 2008 Chrysler Sebring pulled up next to them.

The man driving the vehicle got out, leaving the female passenger alone in the car, and pointed a firearm at the youths and then drove away, police say.

No shots were fired and the youths were able to get away safely.

The firearm was described as a sawed-off shotgun.

The major crimes unit is asking for the public’s help to identify the male and female suspects and the vehicle that was involved in this incident.

The black 2008 Chrysler Sebring the police are looking for. Winnipeg Police Service

