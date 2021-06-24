$30,000 worth of drugs and five firearms seized within the past week: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Within the past week, the Winnipeg police guns and gangs unit, along with other law enforcement units, made several drug trafficking arrests and seized five firearms and approximately $30,000 worth of drugs.

According to police, in the late evening Tuesday, June 22 officers searched a vehicle in the Centennial neighbourhood which resulted in the seizure of approximately $12,000 in methamphetamine, crack cocaine and fentanyl as well as a Benelli twelve-gauge sawed-off shotgun.

A 24-year-old female from Winnipeg is facing eight firearm and drug-related charges. She was released on a notice to appear.

a Benelli, 12 Gauge sawed-off shotgun.

On Sunday, June 20 the unit with assistance from tactical support arrested four Winnipeg adults outside the 600 block of Aberdeen Avenue as the result of a drug investigation during which the following items were seized:

a loaded Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun

a loaded improvised firing device

approximately 145 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $2,500)

approximately 13 grams of crack cocaine (estimated street value of $2,600)

approximately 45 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value of $4,700)

approximately $550 cash

two cell phones

Brittany Young, 27, Raven Freedom Sky Wilson, 20, Gerald Trout, 35 and Aaron Nelson Moore, 32, were taken into custody and are facing multiple charges.

Last Friday, June 18 the unit conducted a search of an apartment in the 600 block of Victor Street.

Two men and three male youths from Winnipeg were taken into custody and a number of items were seized, including the following:

SKS semi-automatic rifle with ammunition

.22 calibre revolver and ammunition

approximately 100 grams of cocaine (estimated street value $10,000)

5 grams of crack cocaine (estimated street value $300)

$300 cash

drug packaging materials and paraphernalia

SKS semi-automatic rifle with ammunition and .22 calibre revolver and ammunition.

The arrested individuals are facing many charges in relation to firearm and drug-related offences.

One of the adults was detained in custody; the other was released on an undertaking. The three youths were released with future court appearances.