15-year-old boy charged following stabbing of 2 in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after two 18-year-old men were stabbed in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on the night of June 17.

The Wasaga Beach boy was charged with two counts of attempted murder, robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order.

The stabbing took place on the Main Street bridge and resulted in the two 18-year-old men suffering serious injuries. They were both taken to the hospital and one was later airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

According to police, an “altercation” took place between the suspect and the victims, which ended with the victims getting stabbed.

The 15-year-old suspect can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He is scheduled for a bail hearing in Collingwood, Ont., on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.