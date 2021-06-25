Menu

Crime

15-year-old boy charged following stabbing of 2 in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 11:09 am
The stabbing took place on the Main Street bridge and resulted in the two 18-year-old men suffering serious injuries.
The stabbing took place on the Main Street bridge and resulted in the two 18-year-old men suffering serious injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after two 18-year-old men were stabbed in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on the night of June 17.

The Wasaga Beach boy was charged with two counts of attempted murder, robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order.

Read more: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect at large after 2 injured in another Wasaga Beach stabbing

The stabbing took place on the Main Street bridge and resulted in the two 18-year-old men suffering serious injuries. They were both taken to the hospital and one was later airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Trending Stories

According to police, an “altercation” took place between the suspect and the victims, which ended with the victims getting stabbed.

Read more: Additional charges laid in Wasaga Beach, Ont., homicide investigation

The 15-year-old suspect can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He is scheduled for a bail hearing in Collingwood, Ont., on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

