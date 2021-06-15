Two from GTA charged in homicide investigation in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Two people from the Greater Toronto Area have been charged in a homicide investigation in which a 23-year-old was killed in Wasaga Beach, Ont. on Sunday morning.
On Monday, a post-mortem examination was conducted and determined the victim, Mustafa Khaleel, from Mississauga, died as a result of stab wounds.
In connection with the incident, police charged a 21-year-old Etobicoke man and a 25-year-old Brampton man with second-degree murder. Officers are withholding the accused’s identities to protect the integrity of the investigation.
Police said emergency services were called to Beach Area 1 at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday. They found a man with life-threatening injuries.
Despite efforts to resuscitate him, police said the man died at the scene. Officers then arrested two individuals in relation to the incident.
The accused both appeared in court on Monday and were remanded.
Police believe many people were in the vicinity of Beach Area 1 when the incident occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
