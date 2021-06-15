Menu

Crime

Two from GTA charged in homicide investigation in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 12:55 pm
Police said emergency services were called to the scene at Beach Area 1 at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday. It was there where they found a man with life-threatening injuries. View image in full screen
Police said emergency services were called to the scene at Beach Area 1 at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday. It was there where they found a man with life-threatening injuries.

Two people from the Greater Toronto Area have been charged in a homicide investigation in which a 23-year-old was killed in Wasaga Beach, Ont. on Sunday morning.

On Monday, a post-mortem examination was conducted and determined the victim, Mustafa Khaleel, from Mississauga, died as a result of stab wounds.

Read more: Ontario police investigate ‘suspicious’ Wasaga Beach death

In connection with the incident, police charged a 21-year-old Etobicoke man and a 25-year-old Brampton man with second-degree murder. Officers are withholding the accused’s identities to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Police said emergency services were called to Beach Area 1 at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday. They found a man with life-threatening injuries.

Despite efforts to resuscitate him, police said the man died at the scene. Officers then arrested two individuals in relation to the incident.

Read more: ‘I’m free’: Charges withdrawn against Collingwood, Ont. man accused of killing 2 intruders

The accused both appeared in court on Monday and were remanded.

Police believe many people were in the vicinity of Beach Area 1 when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

