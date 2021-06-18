Menu

Crime

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect at large after 2 injured in another Wasaga Beach stabbing

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 2:02 pm
Paramedics sent both victims to a local hospital, although one was later airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre. View image in full screen
Paramedics sent both victims to a local hospital, although one was later airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police say a suspect is at large after two 18-year-old men were seriously injured in a stabbing in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Thursday night.

The two young men were stabbed near the Main Street bridge at about 11:30 p.m., police say

Read more: Additional charges laid in Wasaga Beach, Ont., homicide investigation

Paramedics took both victims to a local hospital, though one was later airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre.

Police say an “altercation” took place between the victims and the suspect, which resulted in the two 18-year-old men getting stabbed.

Officers searched the area for the suspect but weren’t able to find him. He is described as between 17 and 20 years old, approximately five feet nine inches to six feet tall, with curly brown hair and wearing a black sleeveless shirt.

Police believe he is “armed and dangerous” and advise the public not to approach him.

Read more: Ontario police investigate ‘suspicious’ Wasaga Beach death

Investigators also believe the incident is isolated and that there’s no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

