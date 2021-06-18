‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect at large after 2 injured in another Wasaga Beach stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a suspect is at large after two 18-year-old men were seriously injured in a stabbing in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Thursday night.

The two young men were stabbed near the Main Street bridge at about 11:30 p.m., police say

Paramedics took both victims to a local hospital, though one was later airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre.

Police say an “altercation” took place between the victims and the suspect, which resulted in the two 18-year-old men getting stabbed.

Two victims with serious injuries, suspect remains outstanding in stabbing incident in #WasagaBeach. Suspect is approx. 17-20 yrs old, 5’9”-6’1”, white male. Considered armed and dangerous. DO NOT APPROACH. Call 9-1-1 if seen. Witnesses call #HurWOPP or @CrimeSDM @WB_Media ^ea/gp pic.twitter.com/exVTmxdoH2 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) June 18, 2021

Officers searched the area for the suspect but weren’t able to find him. He is described as between 17 and 20 years old, approximately five feet nine inches to six feet tall, with curly brown hair and wearing a black sleeveless shirt.

Police believe he is “armed and dangerous” and advise the public not to approach him.

Investigators also believe the incident is isolated and that there’s no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

