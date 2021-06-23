Menu

Canada

Woman, 58, dead after highway collision involving motorcycle, farm tractor

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 3:53 pm
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say the accident happened Tuesday evening, on Highway 97A near the intersection of Springbend Road. View image in full screen
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say the accident happened Tuesday evening, on Highway 97A near the intersection of Springbend Road. Global News

A woman is dead after a motorbike collided with a farm vehicle in the North Okanagan on Tuesday.

Vernon RCMP say the collision happened around 6:20 p.m., on Highway 97A near the intersection of Springbend Road.

According to police, the northbound motorbike crossed the centre line and collided with a southbound large commercial farm vehicle.

Read more: Summerland RCMP investigate fatal motorcycle collision near Highway 97

“Sadly, the 58-year old female motorcyclist sustained significant injuries and was declared deceased at the scene,” said RCMP.

The highway was closed in both directions for three hours, with police noting the collision remains under investigation.

