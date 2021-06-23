Woman, 58, dead after highway collision involving motorcycle, farm tractor

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is dead after a motorbike collided with a farm vehicle in the North Okanagan on Tuesday.

Vernon RCMP say the collision happened around 6:20 p.m., on Highway 97A near the intersection of Springbend Road.

According to police, the northbound motorbike crossed the centre line and collided with a southbound large commercial farm vehicle.

“Sadly, the 58-year old female motorcyclist sustained significant injuries and was declared deceased at the scene,” said RCMP.

The highway was closed in both directions for three hours, with police noting the collision remains under investigation.

