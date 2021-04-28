B.C.’s police watchdog service investigating head-on highway collision near Salmon Arm

Send this page to someone via email

A head-on highway collision that happened near Salmon Arm earlier this month, and may be linked to a possible domestic disturbance, is being investigated by B.C.’s police watchdog service.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of BC, the collision happened along the Trans-Canada Highway in Tappen, near Sandy Point Road, on April 22 at 5:25 p.m.

But prior to that, Salmon Arm RCMP say they were called to a report of a possible domestic disturbance at a residence along the 700 block of Abbington Lane, with a second caller notifying police that a blue Pontiac Vibe may have been associated with the incident.

“While en route to the scene, responding officers observed a blue Pontiac Vibe travelling at a high rate of speed in the opposite direction along Highway 1,” said Salmon Arm RCMP.

“The responding officers stopped, changed direction and, sometime later, they located the Vibe, east of Sandy Point Road, where it had been involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.”

Police say the Pontiac Vibe driver, a woman, suffered critical injuries and was transported to hospital, where she remains. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

“IIO BC is investigating to determine whether police actions are linked to the woman’s injury,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet. “As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.”

The IIO says it will investigate to determine what role, if any, police actions or inaction may have played in the woman’s serious injuries.

The IIO is also asking any person with relevant information or dashcam footage of the incident to please contact the IIO on the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the IIO website.

