B.C. IIO won’t be referring Okanagan traffic-stop case to Crown for possible charges

The Independent Investigations Office of BC says it won’t be referring a case involving a traffic stop in the Central Okanagan last year to Crown counsel for possible charges.

On Tuesday, the IIO said it had looked into the incident in Lake Country on Sept. 11, 2020.

According to the IIO, police stopped a blue 2012 Mazda 3 on Highway 97 near Lodge Road. An interaction occurred during the traffic stop that resulted in the driver sustaining a serious injury.

“The (IIO’s chief civilian director) has reviewed the evidence, including statements from an independent witness, the affected person, and police members involved, medical records, video sources, and police records, and determined that there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer has committed an offence,” the IIO said in a press release.

“Accordingly, the matter will not be referred to Crown Counsel for consideration of charges. The IIO investigation is now concluded.”

Normally, the IIO includes incident details when releasing information to the public.

However, it said in this case, “due to concurrent court proceedings related to this incident, the IIO will not be issuing its usual public report until the conclusion of that court process.”

The IIO is an independent, civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C., and it investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.